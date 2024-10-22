FREEHOLD, N.J., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Festival (LuminoCity) is excited to announce its 2024 Holiday Lights Festival, "Wonder Journey." Taking place at Freehold Raceway Mall from November 15, 2024, to January 5, 2025, the festival will transform the mall's parking lot into a whimsical adventure. It will run most weekdays from 4:30pm to 9:30pm, and 4:30pm to 10:00pm from Friday to Sunday. This marks LuminoCity's third year in New Jersey.

LuminoCity Unveils Its Magical 2024 Holiday Lights Festival, “Wonder Journey,” Coming to Freehold, New Jersey, November 15, 2024 – January 5, 2025

"We are delighted to return to New Jersey this winter for our 2024 Holiday Lights Festival," said Xiaoyi Chen, founder of LuminoCity. "After years of enchanting families with our Dino Safari Festival, we're excited to introduce a unique experience that captures the joy of the holidays in a truly imaginative way. We can't wait to see visitors create lasting memories as they explore this vibrant holiday wonderland."

Highlights of the festival include:

Wonder Land Immersive Experiences: Explore breathtaking light displays and larger-than-life art installations, each one inspired by the timeless Alice in Wonderland story. With stunning scenes and vibrant holiday décor, it's sure to create unforgettable memories for friends and families.

Explore breathtaking light displays and larger-than-life art installations, each one inspired by the timeless story. With stunning scenes and vibrant holiday décor, it's sure to create unforgettable memories for friends and families. Queen of Hearts' Castle Slide: Climb to the top of the Queen's Castle and slide down her heart-shaped tower.

Climb to the top of the Queen's Castle and slide down her heart-shaped tower. Food vendors, gift shop, specialty theme days and giveaways.

On November 15th , LuminoCity will be hosting an Opening Ceremony at 5:30pm . Media are invited to attend and can contact: [email protected] .

"We are excited to bring LuminoCity back to Freehold Raceway Mall for the 2024 Holiday Lights Festival," said Petra Maruca Senior Vice President, Business Development. "After the successful execution of last year's Dino Safari, it became clear that immersive, interactive experiences drive both foot traffic and customer engagement. LuminoCity aligns perfectly with our strategy to enhance the overall shopping experience, making Freehold a key destination this holiday season."

Tickets are $24 to $32 per person; children 3 and under are free. ADA-compliant and stroller-friendly. For more information, visit luminocityfestival.com.

About LuminoCity Festival

LuminoCity was created to offer unforgettable experiences through light and imagination. They transform creative thoughts into illuminating works of light and color. Each year, they introduce new and unique pieces of art to their festivals, including LuminoCity, Holiday Lights, and Dino Safari. For more information, visit luminocityfestival.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE LuminoCity Festival