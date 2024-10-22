EAST MEADOW, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Festival (LuminoCity) is excited to announce its Holiday Lights Festival is making a return to East Meadow, and will illuminate Eisenhower Park from Nov. 8, 2024 through Jan. 5, 2025. It will run most weekdays from 4:30pm to 9:30pm, and 4:30pm to 10:00pm from Friday to Sunday. This year marks LuminoCity's fifth year of festivals on Long Island.

LuminoCity’s 2024 Holiday Lights Festival Returns to East Meadow with More Magic and Wonder from Nov. 8, 2024, to Jan. 5, 2025

"After five years of hosting festivals across Long Island—most recently with our Dino Safari Festival in Huntington, where our new headquarters will be located—we are confident that this year's event will bring a mix of new and returning faces," said Xiaoyi Chen, founder of LuminoCity. "By combining the heartwarming spirit of the holidays with the unique visions and creativity of the winners of Lumi's Utopia, our event will bring the local community together and create lasting memories for all attendees."

Highlights at this year's festival include:

The 'Sweet Dreams' theme, featuring breathtaking large-scale light art displays and attractions.

The partnership with the Long Island Children's Museum to add a creative educational touch, making the sweet dreams experience a fantastic family-friendly attraction.

Food vendor, gift shop, specialty theme days and giveaways.

On November 7 th at 5:30pm , LuminoCity will host an Opening Ceremony. Media are invited to attend and can contact: [email protected] .

"I am excited to welcome back LuminoCity's Holiday Lights Festival to Nassau County's Eisenhower Park for the 2024 winter season. This stunning exhibition continues to attract tens of thousands of visitors from across Long Island, providing a wonderful boost to our local economy," said Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County Executive. "Whether you're a Nassau resident or visiting with friends and family, I encourage everyone to experience this one-of-a-kind event and explore our lively downtown areas."

Tickets are $24 to $32 per person; children 3 and under are free. ADA-compliant and stroller-friendly. For more information, visit luminocityfestival.com.

About LuminoCity Festival

LuminoCity was created to offer unforgettable experiences through light and imagination. They transform creative thoughts into illuminating works of light and color. Each year, they introduce new and unique pieces of art to their festivals, including LuminoCity, Holiday Lights, and Dino Safari. For more information, visit luminocityfestival.com.

