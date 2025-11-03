LuminoCity's 2025 Holiday Lights Festival Returns to Montgomery County with The Best Holiday Lights Experience in the DMV from Nov. 14th, 2025, to Jan. 1st, 2026

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Festival (LuminoCity) is thrilled to announce the return of its popular Holiday Lights extravaganza to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from November 14th, 2025 through January 1st, 2025. After a wildly successful run that captured imaginations during the 2023 holiday season, the festival will return with an all-new theme, "Wonder Journey," a fairy-tale-inspired holiday lights festival like no other.

"We are delighted to once again return to Montgomery County to present our signature Holiday Lights Festival," said Xiaoyi Chen, founder and CEO of LuminoCity. "There is nothing more satisfying than to bear witness to the wonders of the holiday season through our children's eyes, and to invite the inner child in all of us to cultivate their joy and bask in our festival lights."

The festival will feature six distinct themed areas, expanding its storytelling with even more animatronic displays and newly designed light installations. An all new "Bounce Zone" featuring multiple inflatables has been added. Other attractions include two distinct train rides, a "Safari Dig" gemstone mining experience, and a brand new L.E.D. dance floor. A food truck comfort zone will offer up some of the best culinary delights from local vendors, and guests can explore themed and branded merchandise in a newly designed and expanded gift shop. Special theme nights are planned throughout, as well as an Opening Ceremony at 5:30pm on November 14th.

"We are pleased to welcome LuminoCity back to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for their Holiday Light Show," said Monica Monroe, Event & Sponsorship Coordinator for the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. "Their return builds on the success of their event here in 2023, and offers another opportunity for families and visitors to experience the Fairgrounds in a new way. Events like this bring valuable activity to the community beyond Fair week and highlight the Fairgrounds as a year-round destination for memorable experiences."

This will mark the third consecutive year LuminoCity will present in Montgomery County, having also hosted their other signature festival event, "Dino Safari," at Westfield Montgomery Mall in 2024.

For more information, visit https://www.luminocityfestival.com/ .

Media interested in attending the Opening Ceremony or for general inquiries please email: [email protected] . Media assets can be found here.

