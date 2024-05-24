ORLANDO, Fla., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Festival Inc. (LuminoCity), a mesmerizing light sculpture festival of grand proportions, recently held its opening ceremony for its Dino Safari Festival at Simon Property's The Florida Mall located at 8001 S Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, Florida. Open daily between 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. from now through June 16, 2024, this outdoor adventure brings the prehistoric era to life with life-sized, illuminated dinosaur replicas.

LuminoCity's Dino Safari Festival Roars to Life in Orlando, Florida and Recently Hosted its Opening Ceremony

Set in a natural environment, the festival combines education and entertainment, featuring rides and attractions including the Dino Speedway, T-Rex Thrill Experience, Jungle Explorer Playground, Dino Carousel, and Oviraptor Ride, making it a perfect family-friendly outing.

The opening ceremony – which occurred this past Saturday, May 18 – started with welcoming remarks and speeches by:

Xiaoyi Chen , Founder of LuminoCity

, Founder of LuminoCity Pauline Huang , President of the Globe Federation of Chinese Business Women (GFBW) in Orlando

, President of the Globe Federation of Chinese Business Women (GFBW) in Charles Chou , Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) Miami

, Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) Mayra Uribe , Commissioner for Orange County District 3, who also presented a certificate of recognition to Chen for LuminoCity's commitment to advance entertainment in the community and boost the local economy

"We're thrilled to unveil our Dino Safari Festival in Orlando," said Chen. "The opening ceremony was a wonderful celebration, and we're grateful for the recognition of our commitment to the local community. We are looking forward to having the community enjoy our attraction and welcome all."

Visit https://www.luminocityfestival.com/ to reserve tickets. Assets and imagery HERE.

Ticket Information

LuminoCity Dino Safari at The Florida Mall runs through June 16, 2024 , and is open daily from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

, and is open daily from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission tickets are available for purchase online at luminocityfestival.com or onsite.

Ticket pricing ranges from $16 to $20 per person.

to per person. Admissions for children 3 and under are free (LuminoCity is ADA-compliant and stroller-friendly).

For Info on LuminoCity's refund policy, please visit https://www.luminocityfestival.com/2024-dino-faqs

About LuminoCity Festival

LuminoCity was imagined through a desire to create unforgettable experiences. Using light and imagination, LuminoCity explores concepts of transforming creative thoughts, inspired by the world around us, into illuminating works of light and color. Festivals have included: LuminoCity, Holiday Lights and Dino Safari, with more to come. For more information, visit https://www.luminocityfestival.com/.

Contact Information: [email protected]

