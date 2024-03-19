LuminoCity's Renowned Dino Safari Festival Expands its East Coast Presence With its Launch in Lawrenceville, Georgia from March 28 to April 28, 2024

The Dino Safari Festival will transport attendees to an era long past, offering a captivating glimpse into the ancient world of dinosaurs, mammoths, saber-toothed tigers and more. Using state-of-the-art animatronics with light art, experience these larger-than-life-size prehistoric giants come to life with jaw-dropping realism. LuminoCity guarantees an experience that dazzles by day and enchants by night. This unforgettable event taps into the childlike wonder of every guest, creating perfect moments for cherished photographs.

This year's festival highlights include:

Two exhibition areas, Dino Safari and Ice Age Adventure where visitors will experience 50+ life-sized animated dinosaurs and immersive ice age animals lighting sculptures.

An interactive recreation zone of fun and educational experiences including a Dino Speedway and Oviraptor Ride, a Dino Fossil Hunt and Safari Dig, a Jungle Explorer Playground and more.

A Lumi giftshop, where attendees can pick up dino themed toys and gifts as well as a Lumi souvenir

A food & relaxation zone with food trucks and restroom facilities to grab a bite and unwind after the prehistoric adventure

A special Dino Egg Hunt, over Easter weekend, on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 , where children of all ages can participate in an Egg Hunt and find eggs from all their favorite Dinos.

Theme nights for kids and adults to dress in their most dino-mite costumes, the first costume night will take place on Friday, March 29th!

"LuminoCity is dedicated to crafting immersive experiences filled with magic and wonder for visitors of all ages," said Xiaoyi Chen, Founder of LuminoCity. "LuminoCity's journey to Lawrenceville, Georgia promises remarkable moments of fun for all ages. From the youngest dino enthusiasts to the seasoned explorers, everyone is sure to have a roaring good time."

Visit https://www.luminocityfestival.com/ to reserve tickets.

Ticket Information

LuminoCity Dino Safari at Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville, Georgia runs from March 28 through April 28, 2024 .

runs from . The festival will run daily from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission tickets are available for purchase online at luminocityfestival.com or onsite.

Admission tickets are available for purchase online at luminocityfestival.com or onsite. Ticket pricing ranges from $20 to $26 per person. Admissions for children 3 and under are free (LuminoCity is ADA-compliant and stroller-friendly).

to per person. Admissions for children 3 and under are free (LuminoCity is ADA-compliant and stroller-friendly). For more information on LuminoCity's refund policy, please visit https://www.luminocityfestival.com/2024-dino-faqs.

About LuminoCity Festival

LuminoCity was imagined through a desire to create unforgettable experiences. Using light and imagination, LuminoCity explores concepts of transforming creative thoughts, inspired by the world around us, into illuminating works of light and color. Every year, they bring new and unique pieces of art into their festivals to create an immersive experience full of magic and wonder. Festivals have included: LuminoCity, Holiday Lights and Dino Safari, with more to come. For more information, visit https://www.luminocityfestival.com/.

