Lumio by SMART Technologies Named Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence Winner

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio, SMART Technologies' digital learning tool used by millions of teachers and students worldwide, has been named a Tech & Learning Primary (K-6) Winner as part of the publishing company's new Awards of Excellence program recognizing "The Best Tools for Back to School." As students and teachers return to the classroom, Lumio was selected as a leading tool for learning and instruction.

Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence for the "2021 Best Tools for Back to School" were created to designate the top products supporting all learning environments. In an effort to highlight such products for its audience of education leaders, Tech & Learning enlisted the help of judges to narrow down the foremost hardware, software and curriculum services.

"As we head into another uncertain year in education, technology will continue to be one of the key drivers for innovation," says Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. "Our judges chose the winning products recognized here for their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction."

Lumio was chosen specifically for its role in primary education settings (grades K-6). In addition to allowing teachers to transform their lessons with interactive activities, collaborative group workspaces, and assessments, Lumio also offers the opportunity to import and combine resources (including Google SlidesTM, Microsoft PowerPointTM slides, PDFs and other formats) as well as track students' progress in real time. Providing these capabilities ensures that educators can maintain active, engaging, and collaborative learning whether the lessons are taking place virtually, in person, or a mix of both.

"We are honored to receive this award from Tech & Learning. We understand that as teachers return to in-person instruction, they need tools that facilitate creative and interactive learning, while focusing on developing connections with their students" said Nicholas Svensson, SMART's chief executive officer. "Lumio helps to establish interactive spaces where students and teachers can participate in the educational process with ease."

Powered by SMART Technologies, the edtech leader with a 30-year track record of pioneering learning solutions that encourage student collaboration and engagement, Lumio works on any web-enabled device and is integrated with Google and Microsoft TeamsTM. This interactive software, which is used by teachers globally, has also received other industry recognition. G2.com placed Lumio (formerly SMART Learning Suite Online) as a Leader on the Spring 2021 Grid Report in the Classroom Management, Assessment, and Digital Learning Platforms categories. Additionally, EdTech Digest's 2021 EdTech Awards named Lumio the winner of its "Collaboration Solution" category, in which it placed ahead of a field of 20 finalists.

Teachers and administrators can access Lumio today at http://lum.io. A short video introducing Lumio is available at youtube.com/watch?v=JcMkrxOxn3E.

SMART is a world leader in education technology, providing interconnected solutions to help every person discover and develop the greatness within them. Since they invented the first SMART Board and helped to create a whole new way of learning and interacting with technology, SMART has continued to innovate. SMART Notebook® is the world's most popular collaborative learning software, and Lumio - the award-winning online learning software - consistently innovates based on educator feedback. With a full range of products used by millions of educators and students around the world, SMART creates connections that matter. To learn more, visit smarttech.com.

