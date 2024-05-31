Lummus and Ferroman Establish Partnership to Deliver Decarbonization and Digital Solutions

Partners will combine digital and licensing expertise to accelerate electrification of process furnaces and equipment

HOUSTON and MÖLNLYCKE, Sweden, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, and Ferroman, a transatlantic provider of integrated sustainable solutions, products, and services to the steel and process industries, announced an agreement for digitalization and decarbonization of petrochemical furnace operations and delivery of high-performance static process equipment. Lummus Digital, a joint venture between Lummus Technology and TCG Digital, will also participate in the partnership.

"Lummus and Ferroman are collaborating to meet increasing customer needs for safer, cleaner and more efficient operations," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "We will apply digital solutions such as real-time process optimization and operator training systems to help our customers electrify their process furnaces. Integrating these digital solutions with our process licenses will bring significant value to our customers and help them reach their sustainability goals."

"Our vision has for a long time been to become the green transition solution provider through digitalization combined with our electrification and process equipment offering for the steel and process industry," said Håvard Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of Ferroman. "With this collaboration we have all the capabilities and tools to succeed in our mission. This is a clear and strong sign that we are on the path to success."

Under the agreement, Lummus and Ferroman will combine technology and domain knowledge to provide their customer base with solutions and services that accelerate digitalization and foster a sustainable future. Lummus Digital will provide performance monitoring, system optimization, performance improvement, and other enterprise-level services.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About Lummus Digital

Lummus Digital combines Lummus Technology's 115+ years of downstream process technology leadership and TCG Digital's 25+ years of data science expertise to form the digital arm of Lummus Technology. The company leverages hybrid modelling, combining deep process knowledge with cutting edge AI techniques to solve a large spectrum of use-cases relevant to downstream operators. This helps push the operating envelope of units and uncover bottlenecks with greater accuracy and optimization to deliver benefits. Lummus Digital partners with large refining and petrochemical operators to deliver tangible and measurable results to their operations.

About Ferroman

Ferroman is at the forefront of sustainable transformation, innovating and significantly advancing our operations in recent years. With a top-tier engineering team based in Sweden and seasoned experts in digitalization and machine learning in Finland, we champion sustainable practices. Our mission is to assist our clients with their transition challenges, proving that profitability and environmental care can coexist, securing a greener future. Ferroman delivers integrated solutions, products, and services to the steel and process industries. We facilitate our clients' shift to sustainable production by providing essential spare parts, executing outstanding engineering projects, and developing advanced digital products and solutions. Our efforts are geared towards enhancing production optimization and operator training, all aimed at reducing our clients' environmental impact. With our headquarters in Mölnlycke, Sweden, and operations in international locations such as Finland, Abu Dhabi, Brazil, and various customer project sites, Ferroman is a global player in promoting a sustainable industry. Learn more about our initiatives and impact at www.Ferroman.com .

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC