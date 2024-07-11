Lummus and MOL Group Begin Engineering Execution on Advanced Waste Plastic Recycling Plant in Hungary

Underscores Lummus and MOL's commitment to developing sustainable solutions for the circular economy

HOUSTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, and MOL Group, the leading integrated Central Eastern European oil and gas corporation, announced the commencement of the design phase for the first Lummus Advanced Waste Plastic Recycling unit.

The first plant, which will be located at MOL Petrochemicals Co. Ltd. in Tiszaújváro, Hungary, will have a processing capacity of 40,000 tons of mixed waste plastics per annum and will produce circular petrochemical building blocks which MOL will process in their petrochemical facility. The plant will also feature advanced greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction design elements, including a fully electric pyrolysis reactor which will result in zero direct scope 1 emissions from the unit during normal operation.

"This is another milestone for Lummus and MOL Group, and a significant step towards increasing the circularity of our industry," said Leon de Bruyn, President and CEO of Lummus Technology. "We are leveraging Lummus' innovative technology and MOL's operational excellence to further our joint commitment of providing sustainable solutions that address global plastic waste challenges."

Chemical recycling of plastics is part of MOL's commitment to collect close to 5 million tonnes of municipal solid waste, which includes the treatment and related investments. MOL has committed to drive circularity and has recently invested in addressing waste plastics recycling in Central Europe. As a result, MOL will be able to offer a wide range of sustainable compounds for various industries, including the automotive, construction, building and packaging sectors.

"The chemical industry will also play an important role in kick-starting the circular economy and accelerating the smart transition," said Gabriel Szabó, Executive Vice President of Downstream, MOL Group. "This is why MOL Group has been paying special attention to this area for years, with increasing results. With the construction of a pyrolysis plant with a capacity of 40,000 tons, we are taking a very important step forward in the field of plastics recycling. Lummus pyrolysis technology will enable us to transform plastic waste into high-value chemicals and raw materials, providing a new response to the challenges of waste management. This collaboration demonstrates our industrial competitiveness and our commitment to a sustainable future."

This project is part of the partnership Lummus and MOL announced in 2023 to deploy and integrate chemical recycling of plastics at MOL's assets in Hungary and Slovakia. Lummus' Green Circle business unit is providing MOL advanced waste plastic pyrolysis technology, which effectively converts plastic waste into high-value chemicals and feedstocks, creating circularity. This technology is a proven, reliable, economically attractive solution to address the global plastic waste problem, which offers additional environmental benefits such as a lower carbon footprint and the elimination of char production. Lummus will also provide its experience and expertise in steam cracking, catalytic cracking and residue processing technology to ensure that integration with MOL's existing assets is optimized.

Green Circle concentrates and expands Lummus Technology's capabilities to capture new opportunities in the energy transition and circular economy. Green Circle is a leader in providing economically and technically sound solutions to: process solid wastes containing plastics; process various renewable bio-based feedstocks to value-added chemicals, polymers and fuels; decarbonize refinery and petrochemicals assets; and expand production of blue hydrogen and biofuels.

About Lummus: Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About MOL Group: MOL Group is an international, integrated oil, gas, petrochemicals and consumer retail company, headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. It is active in over 30 countries with a dynamic international workforce of 25,000 people and a track record of more than 100 years. MOL Group operates three refineries and two petrochemicals plants under integrated supply chain-management in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, and owns a network of almost 2400 service stations across 10 countries in Central & South Eastern Europe. MOL's exploration and production activities are supported by more than 85 years' experience in the field of hydrocarbons and 30 years in the injection of CO2. At the moment, there are production activities in 9 countries and exploration assets in 14 countries.

MOL is committed to transform its traditional fossil-fuel-based operations into a low-carbon, sustainable business model and aspires to become net carbon neutral by 2050 while shaping the low-carbon circular economy in Central-and Eastern Europe.

