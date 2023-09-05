Lummus and RWDC Announce Agreement to Accelerate and Scale PHA Production

Next phase of partnership will increase global availability and adoption of natural alternative to petroleum-based plastics

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, and RWDC Industries, a biotechnology company developing biopolymer material solutions, announced a binding Joint Development and Commercial Cooperation Agreement (JDCCA) to rapidly expand manufacturing and global licensing of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). In April, Lummus and RWDC signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate on global PHA deployment initiatives.

Lummus and RWDC Signing

"This agreement highlights Lummus and RWDC's strong commitment to addressing plastic waste and the carbon footprint associated with conventional plastics production," said Leon de Bruyn, Lummus Technology's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our partnership in this innovative space aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, reflecting our ongoing dedication to developing technologies that accelerate the use and availability of eco-friendly plastics."

"We look forward to the value that will be created in combining Lummus' expertise with ours to improve people's lives and health by making PHA polymers and resins available at large scale," said Dr. Daniel Carraway, RWDC's Chief Executive Officer. "It has always been our goal to develop sustainable materials that benefit every living thing on the planet, and this partnership is a monumental step in that direction. Lummus' and RWDC's decision to work together is an exciting development toward making it possible for more people to benefit from natural materials while preserving resources and our environment for future generations."

RWDC uses plant-based oils, including post-consumer or waste cooking oils, to produce its proprietary Solon™ PHA, which can be organically recycled or composted in home and industrial composting facilities. Products or packaging made with PHA that find their way into the environment, therefore, will fully biodegrade in soil, fresh water, and marine settings, preventing persistent plastics and microplastics from accumulating in the environment. Articles produced with PHA also can be recycled, re-used or returned to the carbon cycle by way of organic recycling or composting systems.

Lummus' interest in pursuing this partnership is testament to RWDC's attractiveness to licensors, due to its demonstrable technology innovation and technical capabilities; commercial value proposition and unit economics; and existing global brand partnerships that continuously validate market demand.

RWDC is uniquely positioned as the only PHA manufacturer in the market to provide scalable and cost-effective biopolymer production and first- and best-in-class formulation capabilities and guidance on conversion for product development. Licensing and technology development through its forthcoming partnership with Lummus further enhances RWDC's position as a market leader. Moreover, Lummus' polymer expertise, illustrated through its Novolen® polypropylene technology, highlights a commitment to innovation and sustainable solutions in polyolefin technology to drive transformative change within the plastics industry.

About Lummus: Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About RWDC Industries: Founded in 2016, RWDC Industries is a biotechnology company that utilizes natural processes to produce materials for use in our daily lives. RWDC develops innovative, cost-effective biopolymer material solutions, including Solon™ PHA, a fully biodegradable and environmentally safe material that can replace plastic in a wide range of applications from single use articles to consumer goods or food packaging to non-wovens and textiles. RWDC supports sustainable practices and encourages responsible choice in plastic waste management, including recycling, to protect our environment and planet. Its global headquarters is in Singapore and operational headquarters is in Athens, Georgia. For more information on RWDC, visit www.rwdc-industries.com.

