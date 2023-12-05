Lummus and Toshiba Announce Partnership for Advanced Carbon Capture Solutions

Partnership will leverage proven technology and solvents to meet customers' demand for reducing carbon emissions



HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation ("Toshiba") announced a master collaboration agreement to jointly pursue carbon capture projects. Lummus will provide its post-combustion carbon capture technology and Toshiba will provide its advanced amine-based solvents specifically tailored for post-combustion carbon capture and its system design guidelines optimized for Toshiba's solvents.

"I am excited about our partnership with Toshiba, which expands Lummus' range of low carbon solutions and aligns with our commitment to lowering emissions for the downstream energy industry," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lummus Technology. "Combining Lummus' post-combustion carbon capture technology with Toshiba's highly competitive solvents and technology gives our customers a strong option for CAPEX and OPEX solutions as they advance their carbon capture investments."

"We are delighted to collaborate with Lummus to introduce our advanced amine-based solvent and CO 2 capture solution to a broader audience," said Shinya Fujitsuka, Senior Vice President of Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation. "Addressing the urgent need for decarbonization is paramount, and I have every confidence that our partnership with Lummus will enable us to make meaningful contributions towards achieving this goal."

Central to this collaboration is Lummus' access to Toshiba's advanced amine-based post-combustion carbon capture solvents and technology that have been used in commercial and demonstration plants in Japan capturing over 600 tons per day of CO 2 . This access allows Lummus to integrate its technology into project designs, delivering operational excellence and a competitive cost structure for customers. By incorporating Toshiba's advanced solvents, Lummus can offer clients an OPEX-competitive solution, characterized by lower specific energy consumption per ton of CO 2 absorbed, higher solvent stability against degradation and reduced amine emissions.

Lummus has been active in post-combustion carbon capture technology since the 1990s using latest generation solvents. The technology provides the full design involving an absorber and solvent regeneration systems, which can be applied to any complex with combustion flue gas streams. This partnership is a logical extension of Lummus' technology offerings and maintains Lummus on its path towards addressing new challenges for wider use of CO 2 capture.

Toshiba is a leader in post-combustion amine-based solvent CO 2 capture technology, which it has been developing since 2007. This technology uses an advanced amine-based solvent that can handle various process conditions with high reliability and stability. Characterized by low energy recovery, minimal degradation, and reduced amine emission, Toshiba's proprietary solvent is a testament to the effectiveness of Toshiba's state-of-the-art amine emission mitigation technology. Toshiba has successfully tested this technology in commercial and demonstration plants in Japan and is now ready to offer it to customers worldwide in different industry fields through its partnership with Lummus.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, handles Toshiba Group's energy businesses. With its long experience and expertise in a wide range of power generation and transmission systems, and in energy management technologies, the company delivers innovative, reliable, and efficient energy solutions across the globe. To learn more about us, visit https://www.global.toshiba/ww/company/energy.html.

