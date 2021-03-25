Lummus Announces Award for Ethylbenzene Technology in China

HOUSTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology today announced an award for its ethylbenzene technology from a customer in Jiangsu Province, China. Once complete, the unit will produce 508 KTA of ethylbenzene via the EBOne™ technology.

"We look forward to continuing to provide our world-class technology to customers in China, a critical market for us now and in the future," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "This award is a testament to the superior performance of our ethylbenzene technology, which is proven to maximize plant uptime, provide high-quality products, optimize production costs and reduce investment costs."

The scope for this project includes the technology license, basic engineering, training and related site services.

Lummus' customer has previously licensed technology solutions including the BP para-xylene process technology and ISOCRACKING technology via Lummus Technology's Joint Venture with Chevron called Chevron Lummus Global (CLG).

The EBOne ethylbenzene technology has earned the reputation for being one of the most modern, efficient, and reliable processes for the production of intermediate ethylbenzene. In addition, through innovations Lummus has continuously expanded its broad base of expertise with this technology since it has been awarded nearly 50 projects since the early 1990s.

About Lummus Technology

With a heritage spanning more than 110 years and a focus on innovation that has resulted in approximately 130 technologies and 3,400 patents, Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We are a Master Licensor of petrochemical, refining, gasification, gas processing and sustainable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment and related services to customers worldwide. To learn more about the new Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

