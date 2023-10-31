Lummus Announces Commercial Availability of SAP Technology

News provided by

Lummus Technology, LLC

31 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Technology further integrates portfolio across C3 value chain, creating more tailored and comprehensive customer solutions 

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced the commercial availability of its Saplene™ super absorbent polymer (SAP) technology. The process uses acrylic acid as the main feedstock to produce SAP, which consumer goods manufacturers use to produce liquid-absorbing personal hygiene products and other specialty applications.

"Introducing this technology to the market is another significant step for our portfolio expansion across the C3 value chain," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lummus Technology. "Combining our existing portfolio with SAP technology and our recently acquired acrylic acid technologies positions Lummus at the forefront of the specialty high-value polymer technology market and enables us to offer customers more tailored and integrated solutions."

Saplene SAP technology is commercially proven, and previously developed and operated at scale by the Songwon Industrial Group of South Korea. The technology has also been licensed for a 45 KTA industrial plant.

Recently, Lummus announced it acquired the rights to Air Liquide's acrylic acid and acrylic acid esters technologies using propylene as the main feedstock. As a result, Lummus now offers the full chain of technologies for the production of SAP and acrylate esters from propylene, which is a key intermediate in the petrochemical value chain.

The addition of SAP technology strengthens Lummus' comprehensive polymer technology portfolio, which consists of Novolen® polypropylene technology, EXCENE™ high-density polyethylene technology, and polyhydroxyalkanoaote (PHA) technology. In addition, Lummus offers a complete range of highly competitive technologies for propylene production that can be offered in combination with the polymer technologies. These include CATOFIN® propane dehydrogenation, SRT® steam cracking, olefins conversion technology, Indmax® fluid catalytic cracking, and ORION™ oxidative coupling of methane.

About Lummus Technology 
Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC

Also from this source

Lummus Acquires Acrylic Acid and Acrylates Technology

Lummus Acquires Acrylic Acid and Acrylates Technology

Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced that it has reached an agreement with Air...
Lummus and Employees Recognized for Achievement, Innovation and Technology Leadership

Lummus and Employees Recognized for Achievement, Innovation and Technology Leadership

Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced that it won three awards at Gulf Energy...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.