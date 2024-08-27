Lummus Appoints Deepak Martin to New Chief Human Resources Officer Role

"As an IP-based company, Lummus' success depends on our ability to attract, develop and retain the brightest minds in our industry," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "With Deepak's extensive global experience in talent management, culture transformation and organizational design, I am confident he will play a pivotal role in keeping IP and innovation at the forefront of everything we do."

"Lummus values its people and its people value Lummus, which makes this opportunity exciting and rewarding," said Deepak Martin. "I look forward to collaborating across all levels of the organization to ensure we constantly evolve with our industry and our customers and serve as a catalyst for employee development and professional growth."

Prior to Lummus, Martin led human resources for the Dover Corporation's Clean Energy & Fueling segment, which included support for 6,000 employees in 30 countries. He has served in human resources leadership roles around the world and has gained experience integrating organizational culture, processes and systems, and designing people strategies to match business objectives and plans.

Martin holds a bachelor's degree from Baldwin Methodist College, and a master's degree in business administration and human resources from the University of Wales.

