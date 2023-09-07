Lummus Launches Ethanol-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel Technology

Ethanol to SAF technology commercially available using proven processes to meet demand for sustainable fuels

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced the commercial availability of its ethanol to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) process technology. The technology provides operators with a large-scale, commercially demonstrated solution to reduce the aviation industry's greenhouse gas emissions.

"Lummus' extensive commercial experience in all steps, including conversion of ethanol feedstock and production of the SAF process, gives us a unique advantage to help our customers produce sustainable fuels," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "Our process leverages proven, commercial-scale technologies that we integrate to meet the aviation industry's growing demand for SAF and support its decarbonization efforts."

Lummus' ethanol to SAF technology offers a safe and reliable solution by integrating ethanol to ethylene (EtE), olefin oligomerization and hydrogenation technologies in a process configuration that maximizes the final yield to SAF while minimizing CAPEX, OPEX and carbon emissions.

Central to this process is Lummus and Braskem's technology partnership for producing green ethylene, which accelerates the use of bioethanol and supports the industry's efforts towards a carbon neutral economy. Since 2010, Braskem has been operating an ethanol dehydration unit in Brazil. Using EtE EverGreen™ technology, the unit provides a proven and reliable foundation for producing 260 kilotons per year of ethylene from ethanol. Lummus has integrated this world-scale dehydration process with its light olefins oligomerization and advanced hydroprocessing technologies through Chevron Lummus Global, a joint venture with Chevron.

This integrated offering makes the entire ethanol to SAF value chain available for exclusive licensing by Lummus.

About Lummus Technology 
Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC

