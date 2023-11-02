Lummus Launches Upgraded Helixchanger Technology

Industry-proven heat exchanger system upgraded for enhanced operations, OPEX savings, sustainability and energy-use targets

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced the launch of its latest heat exchanger technology, the Helixchanger® 2.0 system. The update improves upon the original system which has more than 20 years of service and 7,000 installations worldwide.

"The industry standard is the Helixchanger system, and we are raising the bar even higher in terms of performance and reliability," said Rutger Theunissen, Chief Business Officer of Services and Supplies for Lummus Technology. "Our clients' sophistication around energy use and efficiency has led us to develop an improved design that will save them operational costs on several fronts."

Helixchanger 2.0 technology improvements include enhanced throughput and reduced pressure drop while continuing to mitigate shell side fouling and eliminate vibrations from the original design. These operational efficiencies translate into extended run lengths and reduced cleaning and utility costs.

The first-generation Helixchanger® heat exchanger incorporates industry-proven quadrant shaped baffle plates that create a shell-side helical flow pattern. This configuration provides operational and capital benefits such as, among others, extending the operating period between cleaning campaigns of crude preheat exchangers, reducing capital costs in a petrochemical plant and improving energy-efficiency of feed/effluent towers.

