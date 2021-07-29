Lummus Novolen Technology and Chevron Lummus Global Announce Multiple Technology Awards in China

HOUSTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology and Chevron Lummus Global LLC (CLG) today announced multiple technology contracts from North Huajin Refining and Petrochemical Co., Ltd. for a grassroots refinery and petrochemical complex in Liaoning Province, China.

The complex will include one of the largest vacuum residue desulfurization (VRDS) units in China and one of the largest Novolen polypropylene (PP) plants. Lummus will provide the license and basic engineering for its Novolen PP technology, plus the associated catalysts. CLG will provide the license and basic engineering for the VRDS technology, plus proprietary reactor internals and catalysts.

"Lummus and CLG are uniquely equipped to provide multi-technology solutions for our customers," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "By supplying our world-class technologies and services, we can enhance the productivity throughout the entire life cycle of North Huajin's complex, reduce their capital and operating costs, and increase their profitability."

"The VRDS technology we are licensing, and the catalysts and reactor internals we are supplying, will help optimize product quality, product yield and run-length over a range of vacuum residue," said Ujjal Mukherjee, Managing Director of CLG. "Our VRDS technology has a very strong market share worldwide, and this award further strengthens our position and leadership in licensing world-class residue desulfurization technology."

Once complete, the VRDS unit will process 5 MMTPA of vacuum residue, providing hydrotreated feed for the downstream conversion unit while simultaneously producing low sulfur bunker oil that meets International Maritime Organization (IMO) specifications. The Novolen plant, embedded in a compact plot area, will produce 1,000 KTA of polypropylene homopolymers, random copolymers, and impact copolymers – making it one of the largest in China – with high-end products encompassing the complete portfolio.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About Chevron Lummus Global

Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Lummus Technology, is a leading process technology licensor for refining hydroprocessing technologies and alternative source fuels, as well as a global leader in catalyst system supply. CLG offers the most complete bottom-of-the-barrel solution for upgrading heavy oil residues. Our research and development experts are continuously seeking advancements in technology and catalysts that will improve operating economics for your next project. For more information, visit www.chevronlummus.com.

