Lumotive Named to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech 2023

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optical semiconductor pioneer Lumotive today announced that it has been named in Fast Company's third annual list of Next Big Things In Tech, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries — from healthcare and security to artificial intelligence and data.

This year, 119 groundbreaking technologies have been recognized for their potential to revolutionize society and transform the way we live, work, and interact. A panel of 18 Fast Company editors and writers scrutinized each entry, carefully considering their relevancy, ingenuity, progress and potential, and the impact they could bring to the world. The assessments extended beyond immediate successes, seeking innovations with the potential to blossom into even greater prominence in the future.

Lumotive's technology is recognized as one of the 4 next big things in transportation for 2023, addressing the physical limitations of traditional lidar systems that have hindered their widespread adoption. At the heart of this innovation lies the Light Control Metasurface (LCM™), a groundbreaking solid-state beam steering technology that eliminates the need for moving parts. The semiconductor-based design of LCM enables tunable nano-antennas to steer the laser beam with exceptional precision and speed, overcoming the inherent limitations of mechanical systems.

LCM technology offers a compelling solution to the key challenges that have plagued lidar systems for decades: size, cost, and reliability. The compact form factor makes LCM-powered lidar ideal for integration into various applications, including autonomous vehicles, service robots, and consumer electronics. Moreover, the solid-state nature of LCM removes the need for frequent calibrations, reducing maintenance costs and enhancing reliability.

Lumotive's LCM technology also revolutionizes the lidar manufacturing process. Unlike mechanically steered lidar systems that require complex and time-consuming assembly processes, LCM-based lidar can be manufactured using established semiconductor fabrication techniques. This alignment with the well-developed and cost-effective semiconductor industry enables mass production of LCM chips, driving down costs and making lidar more accessible across various industries.

"Being recognized by Fast Company as one of the Next Big Things in Tech is a testament to the groundbreaking work of our team and the transformative potential of our LCM technology," said Dr. Gleb Akselrod, Founder and CTO of Lumotive. "We are thrilled to be at the forefront of revolutionizing 3D sensing and enabling a future where lidar becomes ubiquitous, powering a world of autonomous vehicles, smart spaces, and intelligent machines."

"The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner — it's a look around the corner after that," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond — and solve some of the world's most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality."

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Lumotive

Lumotive's award-winning optical semiconductor solutions enable advanced sensing and perception capabilities in next-generation consumer, mobility, and industrial automation products such as mobile devices, autonomous vehicles, and robots. The company's patented Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) beam steering chips deliver an unparalleled combination of high performance, exceptional reliability, and low cost — all in a tiny, easily integrated solution. Lumotive has received measurable industry acclaim including Fierce Electronics' 2021 Startup of the Year award, CES Innovation Awards in 2022 and 2024, Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech 2023, a 2022 SPIE PRISM Award, and a prestigious Edison Award. Investors include Gates Frontier, MetaVC Partners, Quan Funds, Samsung Ventures, and Uniquest.

