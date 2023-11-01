LUNA & MAX ARE HERE TO STAY! AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB REVEALS MOST POPULAR DOG NAMES OF 2023

The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Nov. 1, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is excited to announce its list of the most popular dog names of 2023.

"Choosing a name is a very personal and meaningful decision for dog owners, as dogs are an integral part of our families," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "People take great care in naming their pet and it's fun to see if the name fits the dog's personality."

According to AKC registration statistics and Canine Partners enrollments, Luna and Max once again lead the pack as the most popular girl's and boy's names of 2023, respectively. Climbing the list this year for boy's names is Charlie, which took the number two spot from Milo. Maggie rose this year to number four from number eight in 2022. Bookending the list at the bottom for girls was Stormy and Yoda for boys.

The top 10 names for 2023 were:

GIRL NAMES     

BOY NAMES

1. Luna

1. Max

2. Bella

2. Charlie

3. Daisy

3. Cooper

4. Maggie

4. Teddy

5. Willow

5. Milo

6. Lucy

6. Ollie

7. Bailey

7. Bear

8. Rosie

8. Rocky

9. Sadie

9. Finn

10. Lola

10. Leo

