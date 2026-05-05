Lunakai Emphasizes Clean Vitamins Focus Heading Into Summer

The Brand's Well-Established Approach to Supplementation Continues to Shine in 2026

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin and supplement trends continue to resemble 2025 heading into the new year. However, there are a few nuances consumers are seeking as they refine their expectations around holistic living. Lunakai is a wellness label that continues to meet these expectations after a strong 2025.

A recent study by Kline + Company found consumers are focusing on similar trends in 2026 compared to 2025 — and many of them revolve around healthy living. Holistic wellbeing remains front and center, with a 2026 outlook expected to accelerate as things like personalized nutrition and integrated health solutions grow. "Clean label" is also high on consumers' minds in 2026. The report shared that this year: "clean label becomes baseline; stricter regulations and demand for simplicity persist." It added that a desire for label transparency is also strong, citing additional research that found 62% of customers want more transparency in food ingredients, while over half (54%) regularly review ingredient labels.

Lunakai is aware of these trends. The company has focused on creating clean, holistic health solutions that address a myriad of consumer health concerns. This focus already launched the label into the public eye in 2025, when it won the "Best Gummy Vitamins Brand in America of 2025" award . Its leadership expects to continue that growth in the year ahead.

"Our goal from day one has been to develop clean-label, great-tasting, easy-to-take supplements that help families stay consistent and feel their best every day," said Sarah D., Founder and CEO of Lunakai. "Every SKU we create represents another custom-developed formula, presented with clean ingredients and transparent labels, so you can find exactly what you need — and then take it daily without a struggle."

Lunakai's wide-ranging catalog of clean vitamins includes best-sellers like its Testosterone Booster, a 12-in-1 formula designed for peak male performance that includes precise quantities of L-Citrulline, Tribulus Terrestris Fruit Extract, Pine Bark, Tongkat Ali extract, and more (all on the label). Its Magnesium Complex , designed to relax, recover, and energize, is another popular option, thanks to its clearly labeled combination of seven different forms of magnesium, as well as manganese, molybdenum, and boron. Lunakai products are also lab-tested, GMP-certified, and come from FDA-inspected facilities.

"Supplementation continues to be in the spotlight," said Sarah D., "But people know what a good vitamin looks like these days. Clean ingredients and clear labels are the name of the game in 2026, which is why Lunakai is ready to continue to build on our growth from last year."

About Lunakai

Lunakai is a U.S.-based premium vitamins and supplements brand focused on simplifying daily wellness for the entire family through supplements that are designed for consistency and real results while actually tasting good. Lunakai's core principles include quality, transparency, and trust in every bottle. Its growing portfolio is made of clean, high-quality products that feature premium ingredients, use targeted formulas, and come in both gummy and capsule form. They're made without corn syrup, gelatin, artificial colors or flavors, or unnecessary fillers. Learn more at lovelunakai.com .

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SOURCE Lunakai