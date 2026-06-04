Lunakai Offers a Daily Energy Routine of Vitamins Heading into Summer

As Activities Increase, Lunakai Offers a Natural Path to Supplemental Energy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer schedules demand a steady stream of energy. But sugar and caffeine are unhealthy, unstable options. Lunakai has created a three-supplement trio of sustainable vitamins that can help maintain energy levels through natural ingredients.

Energy is in demand. As the warm weather increases, summer schedules fill up. Routines are interrupted. Longer days can lead to less sleep. This leads many people to look for options to stay alert and awake.

The energy drink industry has been booming for years. It is projected to nearly double between 2025 and 2031, and a report by TechSci Research explains that "The main reason behind the increasing demand for energy drinks is that they are aggressively marketed with the claim that these products give an energy boost to improve physical and cognitive performance, which attracts a large chunk of customers for the product." It adds that this "energy boost" promise often focuses on a delivery of stimulants and energy boosters, including high dosages of caffeine.

"Caffeine can help with short-term energy boosts, but it shouldn't be a long-term energy option," said Sara D., founder and CEO of the health and wellness brand Lunakai. "If you want to cultivate sustainable energy heading into the summer, you should focus on cleaner nutrition, steady habits and sleep cycles, and using the right supplements."

Things like cleaning up a diet, consuming less alcohol, and establishing consistent sleep cycles can naturally boost rest. In addition, Sarah recommends a specific trio of Lunakai vitamins to support a sustainable, long-term Daily Energy Routine. This includes:

"The key," Sarah explains, "is shifting from a short-term, caffeine-fueled energy mindset to a long-term, sustainable one. Tools like basic self-care and the right vitamins and nutrients have the potential to help your body feel stronger and more energized when you can maintain these healthy habits over weeks and months of time. The first step is building a strategy and getting the right tools. Once you have those, you can build healthy energy-focused habits that can sustain you through chaotic summer schedules and the busy fall and holiday seasons that follow."

About Lunakai

Lunakai is a U.S.-based premium vitamins and supplements brand focused on simplifying daily wellness for the entire family through supplements that are designed for consistency and real results while actually tasting good. Lunakai's core principles include quality, transparency, and trust in every bottle. Its growing portfolio is made of clean, high-quality products that feature premium ingredients, use targeted formulas, and come in both gummy and capsule form. They're made without corn syrup, gelatin, artificial colors or flavors, or unnecessary fillers. Learn more at lovelunakai.com.

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SOURCE Lunakai