Lunakai Highlights Women's Supplements as Part of Women's Health Awareness Month

As the American Public Focuses on Women-Specific Health Initiatives, Lunakai's Women's Health Products Offer a Convenient and Effective Option for Sustainable Healthy Habits

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- May is Women's Health Awareness month. The national event includes Women's Health Week, which started on Mother's Day and in 2026, focused on prevention, innovation, and impact. The team at Lunakai is stressing the importance of putting action behind intention with these initiatives. The wellness brand's line of female-focused supplements empowers women as they seek healthier options that cultivate ongoing preventive health and a higher quality of life.

"Women's health was overlooked and underprioritized for so long," said Sarah D., Founder and CEO of Lunakai. "In recent years, the research has picked up behind women-specific conditions and health concerns, and there is a growing body of medicine and procedures to support this area. But it's important to offer preventive health and natural remedies, too. That's what we're doing at Lunakai."

While not exclusively focused on women's supplements (Lunakai has a broad offering that serves many demographics), Sarah's company features a rich selection of formulas that exclusively support women. Some of these are clearly and exclusively focused on their target demographic, such as Lunakai's Prenatal vitamin gummies and its general support menopause and hormone balance-focused menopause formulas.

In other instances, Lunakai has focused on providing better options for female-forward health concerns that affect the larger population. For instance, its Iron gummies support those managing iron deficiencies, which are more common in women than men. Similarly, its D-Mannose & Cranberry helps prevent UTIs through better urinary tract support — another concern that is more prevalent with women, with the latter getting urinary tract infections up to 30 times more often than men.

Lunakai has even built women-specific formulas around basic concepts, like a multi-vitamin or a similar option for women over the age of 50. It has also created formulas focused on helping women thrive, not just survive, such as its Women's Hair Growth & Restore and Hair Glow and Grow.

"Whether it's establishing healthy hair, managing menopause, or anything else, women deserve support as they navigate health concerns that are uniquely their own," said Sarah. "Things like week and month-long observances help spread the word, but to be truly effective, women need the tools to make preventive efforts work. At Lunakai, we are committed to creating those tools in the form of one of the largest selections of female-focused nutraceutical catalogs in the country."

About Lunakai

Lunakai is a U.S.-based premium vitamins and supplements brand focused on simplifying daily wellness for the entire family through supplements that are designed for consistency and real results while actually tasting good. Lunakai's core principles include quality, transparency, and trust in every bottle. Its growing portfolio is made of clean, high-quality products that feature premium ingredients, use targeted formulas, and come in both gummy and capsule form. They're made without corn syrup, gelatin, artificial colors or flavors, or unnecessary fillers. Learn more at lovelunakai.com.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Douglass

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SOURCE Lunakai