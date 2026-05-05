Lunakai Highlights Moringa as a Rising Star in the Supplement World

Research Continues to Highlight the Benefits of the Multipurpose Plant

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study synthesized data around the human use of moringa. The results reinforced the efficacy of moringa as a multipurpose plant with a wide variety of benefits. Lunakai's Moringa supplement takes things further by combining pure moringa with a targeted blend of other natural herbs and spices to support higher energy levels as well as cognitive and immune health.

A recent study brought together 22 clinical trials and nine case reports to evaluate the overarching view of Moringa oleifera as a health and wellness support option. Researchers considered moringa's immunomodulatory, antidiabetic, and antioxidant pharmacological properties. The synthesized and summarized conclusion of this analysis reads: "Collectively, M. oleifera shows promising potential as a safe and accessible functional food and a nutraceutical or adjunct therapeutic candidate for immune and metabolic disorders, thus warranting further standardized, large-scale randomized controlled trials to confirm its long-term efficacy and safety."

For the team at Lunakai, the benefits of moringa are well understood — especially when they are used as part of larger formulas. Case in point: the brand's Extra Strength Moringa Blend, which contains a clean form of moringa leaf as part of an advanced formula designed to support energy, stress, immune health, and mental clarity. Along with moringa, the blend contains ashwagandha (200mg), boswellia (400mg), panax ginseng (200mg), turmeric (50mg), and black pepper (10mg).

"We've formulated our moringa complex to naturally support exceptional strength and vitality," said Sarah D., Founder and CEO of Lunakai. "Moringa is an incredible superfood, and we wanted to tap into that supplemental support as part of a larger focus on general health and wellness. Our Moringa capsules are the result of that process."

Lunakai's Moringa Blend is free of artificial fillers, gluten, additives, and soy. Also, as a Lunakai product, Moringa is third-party tested, non-GMO, GMP-certified, and made in an FDA-inspected facility. This commitment to quality has allowed Lunakai to deliver trust in every bottle, the honor of the Best Gummy Vitamins Brand in America in 2025, and a rapidly growing customer base as health and wellness continue to remain in the spotlight in 2026.

About Lunakai

Lunakai is a U.S.-based premium vitamins and supplements brand focused on simplifying daily wellness for the entire family through supplements that are designed for consistency and real results while actually tasting good. Lunakai's core principles include quality, transparency, and trust in every bottle. Its growing portfolio is made of clean, high-quality products that feature premium ingredients, use targeted formulas, and come in both gummy and capsule form. They're made without corn syrup, gelatin, artificial colors or flavors, or unnecessary fillers. Learn more at lovelunakai.com.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Douglass

615.969.0971

[email protected]

SOURCE Lunakai