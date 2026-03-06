Lunakai Supplements Enter Harvest Natural Foods

America's Best Gummy Vitamin Brand Is Officially on Shelves on the West Coast in Central California

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunakai has been rapidly expanding its presence in the United States to begin 2026. It recently celebrated a placement in Greens Nutrition in Northern California, with the announcement of that new brick-and-mortar retailer agreement having gone out in early February. Now, just one month later, the nutraceutical brand known for its wide range of high-quality gummies and other supplements has found a home with another brick-and-mortar retailer from the Golden State: Harvest Natural Foods.

Harvest Natural Foods is a premium wellness retailer that has served the local residents of San Luis Obispo County on the Central Coast of California for over 40 years. Its Central California location puts it between Los Angeles and San Francisco, giving another large swath of the American public access to Lunakai's robust supplement portfolio.

The placement in Harvest Natural Foods is just the latest in a string of marketing successes for Lunakai. In 2025, it won the award for "Best Gummy Vitamins Brand in America of 2025." In 2026, it continues to ride the wave of momentum that comes from its growing reputation, combined with an ambitious growth initiative, including the aforementioned placements in AlchePharma and now Harvest Natural Foods.

"We created Lunakai with a goal to help people who struggled with sticking to their supplement routine," said Sarah D., Founder and CEO of Lunakai. "Our goal was to develop clean-label, great-tasting, easy-to-take supplements that help people and their loved ones feel their best every day. Our new agreements with retailers like Harvest and AlchePharma are more than just shelf space that helps us reach our customers. They are votes of confidence that we are succeeding in our mission to create superior vitamins that deliver premium, thoughtful ingredients in sustainable ways that help people stay consistent with their health goals."

About Lunakai

Lunakai is a U.S.-based premium vitamins and supplements brand focused on simplifying daily wellness for the entire family through supplements that are designed for consistency and real results while actually tasting good. Lunakai's core principles include quality, transparency, and trust in every bottle. Its growing portfolio is made of clean, high-quality products that feature premium ingredients, use targeted formulas, and come in both gummy and capsule form. They're made without corn syrup, gelatin, artificial colors or flavors, or unnecessary fillers. Learn more at lovelunakai.com.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Douglass

615.969.0971

[email protected]

SOURCE Lunakai