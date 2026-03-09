Lunakai Naturally Stimulates Endogenous GLP-1 Secretion

The Wellness Brand's Naturally Derived PRO GLP-1 Booster Helps Satiate the Body Naturally

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent debacle between multiple GLP-1 manufacturers has had one issue above all others, and it's not pricing or copycat accusations . It is the obsession with synthetic GLP-1 over its natural, safer alternative. Individuals can encourage a healthier weight through natural supplementation from products like Lunakai's PRO GLP-1 Booster .

"GLP-1 might feel like a new term," said Sarah D., Founder and CEO of Lunakai, "But in reality, GLP-1 is just a natural hormone we make in our gut that helps us manage our appetites, digestion, and related activities."

The natural release of GLP-1 can vary from person to person. Lunakai's GLP-1 Booster helps encourage the body to maintain higher levels through natural production. Rather than injecting a synthetic alternative, the supplement uses ingredients like berberine, green tea extract, garcinia cambogia, raspberry ketones, curcumin (Curcumin C3 Complex), L-gamma-glutamyl-cysteine (GSH precursor), and 1 billion CFU probiotics.

Studies have found that "The stimulation of endogenous GLP-1 secretion by manipulating the composition of the diet may be a relevant strategy for obesity and type 2 diabetes management." By ingesting these ingredients together in a single, daily dose, individuals can target their gut microbiome and intestinal cells, encouraging them to naturally secrete larger quantities of endogenous GLP-1 hormone. While less potent than a synthetic version, this does have the potential to support a fuller feeling through organic processes. It may be able to help slow gastric emptying and enhance satiety signals without full systemic absorption.

"To be clear," said Sarah D., "This won't give you the same results as a powerful synthetic injection. However, for those who are interested in a more natural approach, it does have the potential to gently encourage your body to feel full longer. It can be a great way to regain a sense of control over your appetite and help you eat less often or in smaller portions — which, at the end of the day, is the same goal as prescribed, mainstream GLP-1 solutions."

About Lunakai

Lunakai is a U.S.-based premium vitamins and supplements brand focused on simplifying daily wellness for the entire family through supplements that are designed for consistency and real results while actually tasting good. Lunakai's core principles include quality, transparency, and trust in every bottle. Its growing portfolio is made of clean, high-quality products that feature premium ingredients, use targeted formulas, and come in both gummy and capsule form. They're made without corn syrup, gelatin, artificial colors or flavors, or unnecessary fillers. Learn more at lovelunakai.com .

Media Contact:

Jonathan Douglass

615.969.0971

[email protected]

SOURCE Lunakai