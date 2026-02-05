Lunakai Supplements Are Officially Available Via Retailer Greens Nutrition

The Health and Wellness Brand's Growing Portfolio of Clean, Accessible Nutraceutical Formulas Gains Extra Shelf Space in the Golden State

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunakai is a quickly growing, U.S.-based vitamins and supplements brand. Its wide-ranging supplement portfolio of gummies and capsules supports preventative health goals, including beauty, sleep, men's and women's health, immunity, energy, heart health, and more. Lunakai's business model focuses on clean ingredients and science-backed formulas. Its founder also prizes accessibility, which is why the company is excited to announce a new placement in the Northern California brick-and-mortar health retailer Greens Nutrition.

"We pride ourselves on walking the line between premium wellness options provided in accessible ways," said Sarah D., Founder and CEO of Lunakai. "Part of that comes from reasonable pricing. It also comes from casting as wide a net of retailers as possible across America. Some of these are online. Others, like Greens Nutrition, are brick-and-mortar locations. This gives our customers multiple ways to access our products on a regular basis."

Greens Nutrition is a community-focused health food store in Northern California outside of San Francisco. The retailer offers local, health-conscious consumers a wide selection of bulk herbs and spices as well as specialty wellness products. It also sells natural supplements, including Lunakai products.

Lunakai's rich and growing portfolio is an ideal option for a health retailer with a wide scope, like Greens Nutrition. The supplement brand offers a variety of supplement formulas that help with many different yet specific health needs and initiatives. For example, the Lunakai website doesn't just offer products by type, but by benefit. It has SKUs for everything from children's nutrition to gut health . Many formulas bring together multiple benefits, as well, like the company's Calm, Sleep, & Stress category (which has five different supplements as of this writing).

Lunakai's products are backed by clinical studies, use purposeful ingredients, and are offered at premium potencies. This has given them a reputation for quality and efficacy, and now, thanks to the new retail partnership with Greens Nutrition, greater accessibility than ever.

Lunakai is a U.S.-based premium vitamins and supplements brand focused on simplifying daily wellness for the entire family through supplements that are designed for consistency and real results while actually tasting good. Lunakai's core principles include quality, transparency, and trust in every bottle. Its growing portfolio is made of clean, high-quality products that feature premium ingredients, use targeted formulas, and come in both gummy and capsule form. They're made without corn syrup, gelatin, artificial colors or flavors, or unnecessary fillers. Learn more at lovelunakai.com .

