Lunchbox Acquires Spread to Create an Industry-first No-commission Delivery Platform

As Lunchbox currently serves multi-unit restaurants, the acquisition of Spread allows the company to now service restaurants of all sizes, including treasured single-location and mom-and-pop eateries to break their reliance on third-party delivery platforms where restaurants lose money and access to essential customer data. Now, smaller restaurants can finally have access to critical customer data which can help them drive increased sales. This platform also has multiple applications and can be focused on target neighborhoods or even be used as a city-run marketplace.

"Together with Spread, we're creating a no-commission marketplace for the restaurant industry which is an absolute game-changer as they can keep profits in-house," said Nabeel Alamgir, CEO and co-founder of Lunchbox. "Restaurants will no longer have to give up 15-30% of their online order costs in order to compete with other restaurants and keep their doors open. Now they can process orders online completely free, and create more meaningful relationships with customers as they now have access to diner data."

The Spread marketplace launched in late 2020 in New York City with 1,500+ restaurants on the platform and $3M+ orders. With the new marketplace, single-location and mom-and-pop restaurants will be able to band together and provide a one-of-a-kind platform that allows patrons to make on-demand orders directly from their digital storefront in minutes.

"We created Spread to answer the question: What would it look like if restaurants banded together and built their own marketplace?" said Andy Wang, co-founder and CEO of Spread. "With this acquisition, we're able to bring our platform to millions of diners who want access to a more ethical delivery platform that helps restaurants stay profitable. I'm thrilled to be joining the Lunchbox team to spearhead this new platform and help restaurants see greater returns."

This acquisition will push Lunchbox beyond a white-labeled ordering platform to create one of the most unique platforms available in the restaurant industry. It will also allow the company to explore a new business model that complements its current focus area on building next-gen direct ordering while also investing in a sustainable marketplace created by restaurant people for the restaurant industry.

"With Lunchbox's focus on accumulating varied data points for each customer interaction, we are able to build a customer database for smaller restaurants so they can target repeat patrons," said Andrew Boryk, Co-founder and Head of Innovation at Lunchbox. "We're excited to see what the new phase of Spread looks like as we continue to help more restaurants across the industry."

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox empowers brands with a next-gen online ordering engine that drives sales and engagement through powerful growth marketing tools to help create stronger relationships with their guests. Lunchbox works with industry-leading restaurants like Bareburger and World Famous Chef David Chang's Fuku to build the best-in-class digital ordering experiences that drive returns and sales, all while moving guests away from third-party sites. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io .

CONTACT: Corinne Watson, [email protected]



SOURCE Lunchbox

Related Links

http://www.lunchbox.io

