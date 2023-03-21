Lunchbox Adds Former Punchh and SpotOn Executives to its Leadership Team

Collectively, the two have amassed nearly half a century of industry experience and are joining Lunchbox as it enters a new stage of growth. Through the company's expansion to enterprise markets, Lunchbox is prioritizing new partnerships to expand their open ecosystem that restaurant's can tap into.

"We've officially polished our all-in-one platform suite for off-premise digital ordering and we're looking at the industry gaps and we know where we fit. Now, we're looking to expand and share that with an enterprise market." says CEO and Co-founder, Nabeel Alamgir. "We're bringing in experienced leaders that have a pulse on where we want to end up — working with incredible enterprise logos like the ones we serve today."

Phil McGahey joins Lunchbox after serving as Head of Restaurant Sales for Punchh's North American division, where he spent over 2 years helping scale the enterprise arm to a $60M annual run rate by serving over 200 enterprise restaurant brands. Prior to Punchh, Phil was the VP of Sales at Cardlytics , where he spent over 8 years working with the largest restaurant brands, helping to grow the organization to $250M in annual revenue, with a $2B market cap.

Chrissy Ouellette joins Lunchbox after serving as Vice President of Business Development for SpotOn , where she spent over 5 years leading the hospitality division, growing the organization to $3.6B. Chrissy played an integral part in growing SpotOn's sales channel by over 412% and scaled the organization's restaurant POS onboarding efficiency by over 2,200%. Chrissy also facilitated partnerships with several national food purveyors, leading with over 40 industry integration partners.

"During my time at SpotOn, we were able to grow from a $625M company to a $3.6B unicorn. I feel confident I can do that, again, here at Lunchbox." says Chrissy Ouellette. "Lunchbox is delivering the only open integration platform for their restaurant clients. I'm excited to build on top of this, and scale our network with top POS, payment, and industry partners for our clients. At Lunchbox, the new era is to be flexible and nimble to help our clients and future clients seamlessly implement the technology they need to grow revenue with zero hurdles in place."

Those interested in learning more about the Lunchbox all-in-one ordering suite can visit:

https://lunchbox.io/

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is the modern online ordering system for restaurants to grow their online revenue. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to take control of their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, guest loyalty, marketing, catering, and order aggregation to increase sales and strengthen guest engagement. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations across the country including Firehouse Subs, Papa Gino's, Walk On's Sports Bistreaux, Clean Juice, and Wings Over. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io .

