Lunchbox Announces New Food Tech Council With Top Leaders to Advise on Future Enterprise Innovation for Restaurants

News provided by

Lunchbox

03 Oct, 2023, 08:33 ET

Amy Hom, Anand Gala, Geoff Alexander, among other leaders join the Lunchbox Food Tech Council, advising the company on future innovation as they move upmarket with enterprise offerings.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchbox, the enterprise restaurant technology provider that's platformed national and regional QSR brands such as Firehouse Subs, Papa Gino's, Torchy's Tacos, and Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, has announced the company's newly appointed Food Tech Council. The elite assembly of industry thought leaders is set to advise as council members to further develop the brand's leading enterprise technology solutions.

Continue Reading
Amy Hom, Anand Gala, Geoff Alexander, among other leaders join the Lunchbox Food Tech Council, advising the company on future innovation as they move upmarket with enterprise offerings.
Amy Hom, Anand Gala, Geoff Alexander, among other leaders join the Lunchbox Food Tech Council, advising the company on future innovation as they move upmarket with enterprise offerings.
The elite assembly of industry thought leaders is set to advise as council members to further develop the brand’s leading enterprise technology solutions.
The elite assembly of industry thought leaders is set to advise as council members to further develop the brand’s leading enterprise technology solutions.

Quickly following the announcement of Erle Dardick joining as Chief Strategy Officer just last month, Lunchbox is building an advisory bench of industry leaders to set the pace for leading-edge enterprise restaurant technology innovation. Led by Amy Hom, experienced COO and CPO, the Food Tech Council's core mandate is to advise across all decisions pertaining to the product roadmap, order management solutions, and company-wide goals. Each advisory member brings decades of operational knowledge and will deliver unique perspectives across pertinent issues to guide Lunchbox to become the industry's leading enterprise solution provider.

"Joining the Lunchbox Food Tech Council is like stepping into an innovation kitchen, where the recipe for a sustainable future is being crafted," said Amy Hom. "I am looking forward to working with this extraordinary group of experienced council members to support and partner with Nabeel and the talented Lunchbox community."

The Lunchbox Food Tech Council is comprised of 15 industry leaders and 300+ years of combined experience across popular brands, including:

  • Amy Hom - Bluestone Lane, REEF technology, Sweetgreen, Red Robin, Wolfgang Puck
  • Anand Gala - MOOYAH, Rusty Taco, Dunn Brothers Coffee, Gala Capital Partners
  • Atul Sood - Kitchen United, McDonald's, Oventio
  • Carin Stutz - McAlister's, Applebee's, Brinker, Kura Sushi and Hawaiian Bros
  • David "Rev" Ciancio - Handcraft Burgers & Brew, Branded Hospitality Ventures
  • Fred LeFranc - Results Thru Strategy, Engelman's Bakery, Burger King, Ruby's, El
  • Torito
  • Geoff Alexander - Wow Bao, Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants
  • Gregg Majewski - Craveworthy Brands, Mongolian Concepts, Jimmy Johns
  • Jimmy Frischling - Branded Hospitality Ventures, BOOM, Branded Restaurants, New Oak Capital
  • Michael Schatzberg - Branded Hospitality Ventures, BOOM, Branded Restaurants
  • Mo Asgari - ByteLeap Software, Milagro Corporation, Conscious Capitalism, MonkeySoft Solutions
  • Phil Crawford - CKE Restaurants, Godiva, Shake Shack, Yard House Restaurants
  • Robin Robison - Modern Market Eatery, Red Robin, Brinker, Chili's
  • Sherif Mityas - BRIX Holdings, TGI Fridays, JAMCO
  • Wade Allen - Costa Vida, Milagro Corporation, Ovation, Brinker

"As we scale our innovative offerings, we want the right people in the room to advise us on it all. Lunchbox is committed to solving the gaps in tech solutions to make the operator's life easier and the guest experience optimal," said Lunchbox CEO, Nabeel Alamgir. "We're bringing together the restaurant experts that are demanding more from the tech industry, enabling us to build best-in-class technology solutions to meet the needs of these enterprise operators."

Those interested in learning more about Lunchbox can visit: www.lunchbox.io

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is the premier restaurant technology solution for Enterprise restaurant chains to scale their digital presence. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to build the most efficient technology stack to optimize their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, catering, order aggregation, guest engagement, marketing, and its OPEN API platform. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations nationwide, including Firehouse Subs, Torchy's Tacos, Taco Bueno, and Clean Juice. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io

CONTACT: Savannah Schmidt, [email protected]

SOURCE Lunchbox

Also from this source

Lunchbox Introduces Erle Dardick as New Chief Strategy Officer to Lead Enterprise Restaurant Catering Expansion

Lunchbox Launches OPEN Payments, Giving Processing Ownership Back to Point Of Sale Systems

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.