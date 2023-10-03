Lunchbox Announces New Food Tech Council With Top Leaders to Advise on Future Enterprise Innovation for Restaurants

Amy Hom, Anand Gala, Geoff Alexander, among other leaders join the Lunchbox Food Tech Council, advising the company on future innovation as they move upmarket with enterprise offerings.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchbox, the enterprise restaurant technology provider that's platformed national and regional QSR brands such as Firehouse Subs , Papa Gino's , Torchy's Tacos , and Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux , has announced the company's newly appointed Food Tech Council. The elite assembly of industry thought leaders is set to advise as council members to further develop the brand's leading enterprise technology solutions.

Quickly following the announcement of Erle Dardick joining as Chief Strategy Officer just last month, Lunchbox is building an advisory bench of industry leaders to set the pace for leading-edge enterprise restaurant technology innovation. Led by Amy Hom, experienced COO and CPO, the Food Tech Council's core mandate is to advise across all decisions pertaining to the product roadmap, order management solutions, and company-wide goals. Each advisory member brings decades of operational knowledge and will deliver unique perspectives across pertinent issues to guide Lunchbox to become the industry's leading enterprise solution provider.

"Joining the Lunchbox Food Tech Council is like stepping into an innovation kitchen, where the recipe for a sustainable future is being crafted," said Amy Hom. "I am looking forward to working with this extraordinary group of experienced council members to support and partner with Nabeel and the talented Lunchbox community."

The Lunchbox Food Tech Council is comprised of 15 industry leaders and 300+ years of combined experience across popular brands, including:

Amy Hom - Bluestone Lane, REEF technology, Sweetgreen, Red Robin, Wolfgang Puck

- Bluestone Lane, REEF technology, Sweetgreen, Red Robin, Wolfgang Puck Anand Gala - MOOYAH, Rusty Taco, Dunn Brothers Coffee , Gala Capital Partners

- MOOYAH, Rusty Taco, , Gala Capital Partners Atul Sood - Kitchen United, McDonald's, Oventio

- Kitchen United, McDonald's, Oventio Carin Stutz - McAlister's, Applebee's, Brinker, Kura Sushi and Hawaiian Bros

- McAlister's, Applebee's, Brinker, Kura Sushi and Hawaiian Bros David "Rev" Ciancio - Handcraft Burgers & Brew, Branded Hospitality Ventures

- Handcraft Burgers & Brew, Branded Hospitality Ventures Fred LeFranc - Results Thru Strategy, Engelman's Bakery, Burger King, Ruby's, El

- Results Thru Strategy, Engelman's Bakery, Burger King, Ruby's, El Torito

Geoff Alexander - Wow Bao, Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

- Wow Bao, Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants Gregg Majewski - Craveworthy Brands, Mongolian Concepts, Jimmy Johns

- Craveworthy Brands, Mongolian Concepts, Jimmy Frischling - Branded Hospitality Ventures, BOOM, Branded Restaurants, New Oak Capital

- Branded Hospitality Ventures, BOOM, Branded Restaurants, New Oak Capital Michael Schatzberg - Branded Hospitality Ventures, BOOM, Branded Restaurants

- Branded Hospitality Ventures, BOOM, Branded Restaurants Mo Asgari - ByteLeap Software, Milagro Corporation, Conscious Capitalism, MonkeySoft Solutions

- ByteLeap Software, Milagro Corporation, Conscious Capitalism, MonkeySoft Solutions Phil Crawford - CKE Restaurants, Godiva, Shake Shack, Yard House Restaurants

- CKE Restaurants, Godiva, Shake Shack, Yard House Restaurants Robin Robison - Modern Market Eatery, Red Robin, Brinker, Chili's

- Modern Market Eatery, Red Robin, Brinker, Chili's Sherif Mityas - BRIX Holdings, TGI Fridays, JAMCO

- BRIX Holdings, TGI Fridays, JAMCO Wade Allen - Costa Vida, Milagro Corporation, Ovation, Brinker

"As we scale our innovative offerings, we want the right people in the room to advise us on it all. Lunchbox is committed to solving the gaps in tech solutions to make the operator's life easier and the guest experience optimal," said Lunchbox CEO, Nabeel Alamgir. "We're bringing together the restaurant experts that are demanding more from the tech industry, enabling us to build best-in-class technology solutions to meet the needs of these enterprise operators."

Those interested in learning more about Lunchbox can visit: www.lunchbox.io

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is the premier restaurant technology solution for Enterprise restaurant chains to scale their digital presence. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to build the most efficient technology stack to optimize their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, catering, order aggregation, guest engagement, marketing, and its OPEN API platform. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations nationwide, including Firehouse Subs, Torchy's Tacos, Taco Bueno, and Clean Juice. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io

