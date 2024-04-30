Wow Bao Launches New Mobile App Experience with Lunchbox

The Wow Bao App Allows Users to Order Delivery, Purchase Grocery Store Products, Earn Hot Buns Club Rewards, and Enter Wow Bao's Roblox Dim Sum Palace Experience Directly from Mobile Devices, Platforming with Lunchbox

CHICAGO , April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Bao unveiled a new mobile app with a fresh interface and all-in-one navigation that allows guests to order delivery anywhere, anytime from its over 700 virtual kitchens. Platforming with Lunchbox , a leading enterprise restaurant technology solution provider, users can now purchase Wow Bao from over 6,000 retailers nationwide all from the palm of their hand, via a fully branded custom UI.

Wow Bao launches app across 6,000 restaurant locations, platformed by leading enterprise restaurant technology solution provider, Lunchbox.

A pioneer in technology, Wow Bao was one of the first in the industry to unveil a mobile ordering app in 2010. After several advances to its Hot Buns Club rewards program the brand required an app that consolidated ordering, earning, and tracking points and rewards. The app also incorporates Wow Bao's CPG vertical and through Smart Commerce, enables users to link to their local grocer to purchase the product from their personal device.

Additionally, users can enter Wow Bao's exclusive Dim Sum Palace Roblox experience through the app. Once in the experience, they can uncover clues and claim a free box of Wow Bao and enter to win bao for a year.

"The launch of Wow Bao's new app couldn't have come at a better time in our technology evolution, as we have always aimed to provide our fans with the most delicious food and most seamless way to enjoy it, all while earning rewards for their loyalty," said Geoff Alexander, president and CEO of Wow Bao. "We partnered with Lunchbox because they're a best-in-class leader in restaurant loyalty, catering, and online ordering. Their team exceeded our expectations and delivered a stellar product in record time."

Lunchbox partnered with Wow Bao to develop a custom mobile user interface, providing the brand's loyalists with a unique experience and further access to its products across delivery, grocery, and rewards. On developing the app and working with Wow Bao, Nabeel Alamgir, CEO and co-founder of Lunchbox said, "Geoff has been a trusted partner of Lunchbox, tapping in to advise on roadmap and strategy through our Food Tech Council – we're honored to hand back the support, platforming one of our industry's biggest innovators and giving their fan base more ways to order. It's our mission to innovate alongside the brand and deliver an exceptional experience."

About Lunchbox:

Lunchbox is the premier restaurant technology solution for Enterprise restaurant chains to scale their digital presence. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to build the most efficient technology stack to optimize their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, catering, order aggregation, guest engagement, marketing, and its OPEN API platform. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations nationwide, including Firehouse Subs, Torchy's Tacos, Taco Bueno, and Clean Juice. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io

About Wow Bao:

Wow Bao is a fast-casual Asian concept started in 2003 in Chicago and now in nearly 700 locations across the U.S. as well as more than 6,000 grocery stores. Wow Bao is famous for its bao, potstickers, dumplings, rice, and noodle bowls. For more information, please visit www.wowbao.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

