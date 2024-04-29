Lunchbox Appoints Stefan Hertzberg as Chief Revenue Officer Amidst Strategic Expansion

Leading enterprise technology solution provider welcomes its third executive this year to its leadership team, with partnership expansion and catering development underway.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchbox , a leading provider of enterprise restaurant technology solutions, appoints ItsaCheckmate executive, Stefan Hertzberg, as its new Chief Revenue Officer. This strategic addition to their leadership team comes at a time when Lunchbox is rapidly moving upmarket, recently announcing the newest brand to join its circle - Biscuitville . With $1B processed in transactions across mid-market and enterprise brands, Lunchbox will leverage Stefan's expertise in growth to further expand upmarket with clients, technology, and partnerships at the forefront of the brand's strategy and operations.

Stepping in as Lunchbox's first-ever Chief Revenue Officer, Stefan brings experience from his roles as an executive and SVP of Growth at ItsaCheckmate, Board Member and Advisor across numerous hospitality technology startups, and owner of Little Coyote Restaurant Group. Notably, at ItsaCheckmate, he played a pivotal role in scaling the organization from under $1M to over $20M in revenue, achieving profitability, and securing partnerships with global restaurant brands like Wendy's and Inspire Brands .

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer at Lunchbox, Stefan will be responsible for scaling enterprise-level partnerships for both restaurants and technology, optimizing customer acquisition and onboarding funnels, and spearheading the development of the brand's world-class first-party catering product. His leadership will be instrumental in enhancing Lunchbox's operations, sales, and customer success frameworks to ensure clients receive a best-in-class experience, from onboarding to daily operations. Stefan's focus on client growth will involve working closely with the brand's customers to increase order volume and drive higher AOV through funnel optimization and the company's focus on conversion rates.

Stefan shared his enthusiasm about joining Lunchbox, stating, "I am thrilled to join a company that stands at the forefront of restaurant technology innovation. At Lunchbox, we are uniquely positioned to transform how restaurants operate and engage with technology. My focus will be on harnessing our capabilities to drive significant increases in order volume and average order value, and delivering a catering solution that sets a new industry standard."

"As we continue to move upmarket, it's imperative that we bring in the best executives to lead us there," says CEO and Co-Founder of Lunchbox, Nabeel Alamgir. "Stefan brings top growth expertise to the table with a clear vision of the future of Lunchbox—one that's delivering more for our current and future brands while building eminent relationships with our partners."

