LUNCHBOX LAUNCHES THIS YEAR'S TOP 30 WOMEN IN FOOD LIST, HIGHLIGHTING THE MUST-WATCH INDUSTRY LEADERS

The Lunchbox Top 30 Women in Food 2023 industry list highlights the following categories:

Industry Extraordinaires: The founders, executives, and chefs that are actively transforming the space; honorees include Founder & CEO of Hungry House , Kristen Barnett , and Founder & CEO of Basbaas and James Beard award-winner, Hawa Hassan , among others.

"This industry is only as good as its people that are actively building it," says CEO & Co-founder, Nabeel Alamgir. "The Top 30 Women in Food industry list highlights the real innovators of the space, and that's not just the CEOs of restaurant chains. It's also the operatives, industry chefs, and marketers that are constantly pioneering the space."

Those interested in reading the Top 30 Women in Food 2023 industry list can visit: https://lunchbox.io/top-30-women-in-food-2023

