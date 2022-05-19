Lunchskins™ Expands in Walmart to Scale Affordable Alternatives to Single-Use Plastic

BETHESDA, Md., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet-friendly, woman-led household brand leader Lunchskins is expanding its popular product lines in Walmart stores in May, to scale the adoption of trusted, affordable household alternatives to single-use plastic bags and straws.

The expansion comes at a critical time in light of data showing that the pandemic brought on a resurgence of plastic waste. The International Solid Waste Association reports that single-use plastic in the US increased by up to 300% over the past two years.

Compostable + Unbleached Food Storage Bags Lunchskins Planet-Friendly Food Storage Bags

"With Walmart's leadership and scale, we can give more families a choice to recycle or compost their sandwich and snack bags and do their part for the health of our planet," said Kirsten Quigley, founder and CEO of Lunchskins. "Now more than ever, our mission is critical to influence attitudes and behaviors around single-use plastic and offer the best possible solution that meets people where they are on their journey to reduce plastic waste in a convenient and sustainable way."

Founded in 2008 by Quigley, an entrepreneur and mother of four, Lunchskins creates easy and affordable alternatives to single-use plastic bags and straws. Lunchskins products are FSC-Certified (FSC® C163845) and BPI-Compostable, making both production and disposal intrinsically eco-friendlier than plastic options.

The company's expansion of its presence in Walmart stores demonstrates the retailer's commitment to sustainability and accelerating solutions that are good for the environment from beginning to end of life cycle. Together, Lunchskins and Walmart are reshaping the category of household plastic with innovative alternatives that allow people to continue to seek the convenience of disposable food storage but with the sustainability of earth-friendly materials.

"When we met with Kirsten, she understood the category dynamics well and how important convenience is for busy families," said Sergio Perez, Merchant, Food Storage, Walmart U.S. "We believe Lunchskins provides our customers with convenience and a welcome alternative to single-use plastic. We are excited to provide customers access to an affordable option that aligns with their values."

Lunchskins' array of products include kitchen essentials that help every household reduce single-use plastic at home or on-the-go. Lunchskins disposable paper bags are easy to use once and recycle or compost responsibly, replacing ocean and landfill polluting single-use plastic bags every time, while Lunchskins reusable dishwasher-safe bags can be used again and again replacing up to 500 single-use plastic bags. Lunchskins products are ideal for meal prep, school lunches and everyday food storage, meeting the growing consumer demand for plastic-free alternatives.

About Lunchskins™ For over a decade, Lunchskins' mission to help the world eliminate single-use plastic pollution has empowered people everywhere to make a difference every day with convenient, affordable alternatives to plastic. Lunchskins donates proceeds from every order to Oceanic Preservation Society (OPS) and 1% For the Planet. Mission-driven Lunchskins products have replaced 2.8 billion plastic bags + over 2.6 million plastic straws! Lunchskins reusable and recyclable paper products are manufactured by woman-led business, 3Greenmoms, LLC, which designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes the sustainable brand through natural, specialty, gift, grocery, and mass market channels. Lunchskins are available through leading distributors including UNFI, KeHE, and Purity Life (Canada). For wholesale inquiries, contact [email protected] Like us on Facebook , or follow us on Instagram , Twitter or Pinterest .

