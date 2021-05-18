Lunchskins™, the Planet-Friendly Household Brand Partners with Walmart to Make Sustainably-Minded Choices Easier for Everyone

BETHESDA, Md., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchskins™ founded in 2008 by Kirsten Quigley, a mom of four, was designed to eliminate the choice many face between what's best for their family and what's best for their budget. The partnership with Walmart demonstrates Lunchskins commitment to value, giving more families access to high-quality products at affordable prices.

"At Lunchskins, our mission is to provide ALL families access to single-use plastic-alternatives, eliminating any sacrifice to quality because of cost," said Kirsten Quigley, Founder + CEO of Lunchskins. " With Walmart, we can now help more families do good for the planet with essential and celebrated products they can trust and afford."

Walmart offers Lunchskins single-use plastic alternative sandwich and snack bags in different, patterns, colors, sizes and styles. Including Recyclable + Sealable Non-Wax Sandwich and Snack Bags with Peel-Away Strip and their newest line of Backyard Compostable + Unbleached Sandwich and Snack bags with Fun Resealable Stickers. Prices range from $3.99 - $5.99.

Lunchskins products are available wherever natural and organic products are sold, including Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Target, Safeway, Hannaford Markets and others. Products also are available online at LunchSkins.com, Amazon.com, Kroger.com, Target.com and Walmart.com. Lunchskins are available through leading distributors including UNFI, KeHE, and Purity Life (Canada). For wholesale inquiries, contact [email protected].

About Lunchskins™

For over a decade, Lunchskins' mission to help the world eliminate single-use plastic pollution has empowered people everywhere to make a difference every day with easy-to-use, affordable alternatives to plastic. Promoting global health and the welfare of all living things, Lunchskins continues to drive innovation and challenge industry standards in the food storage market. Recognized for giving back, Lunchskins donates proceeds from every order to Oceanic Preservation Society (OPS). OPS is dedicated to protecting our oceans and planet for future generations. Lunchskins brand products are manufactured by woman-owned business, 3Greenmoms, LLC, which designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes Lunchskins reusable and FSC-Certified recyclable paper products through natural, specialty, gift, grocery, and mass market channels. Like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest.

