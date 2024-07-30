Lupus Foundation of America and Lupus Canada Award Research Grant Aiming to Reduce Shingles Risk for People with Lupus

Study will examine safety and efficacy of shingles vaccine in people with lupus who are at higher risk of shingles and increased severity

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Foundation of America (LFA) and Lupus Canada are pleased to announce Arielle Mendel, MD has been awarded the 2024 Lupus Canada Catalyst Award for her study "REcombinant herpes ZostER Vaccination in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (REZERV-SLE) ", examining shingles vaccination in people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Shingles is a painful blistering rash caused by reactivation of the varicella (chickenpox) virus. People with SLE are up to five times more likely to get shingles than people without lupus, and at a much younger age, due to having altered immune function and taking immunosuppressants for their lupus. It is unknown what proportion of people living with lupus receive the shingles vaccine, or how well the vaccine works in people with lupus. Dr. Mendel's research will examine which patients with SLE get the shingles vaccine, if it's associated with lupus flares (a common concern for people with lupus when receiving vaccines) and if people with lupus have good and lasting immune responses to this vaccine.

"Shingles in people with lupus can present more severely, which is why prevention is of utmost importance. Findings from this study will enable us to understand critical information about the shingles vaccine for people with lupus and alleviate concerns for patients around vaccines, including the risk of disease flares," shared Dr. Mendel. "The Lupus Canada Catalyst Award from the Lupus Foundation of America will allow us to take steps towards eliminating the risk of shingles, an adverse event associated with immunosuppression, for people with lupus."

The Lupus Canada Catalyst Award provides funding for one year to Canadian lupus researchers in any phase of their professional careers to champion novel research that can potentially improve quality of life for people with lupus.

"Partnering with Lupus Canada enables us to work together to fund areas in lupus research that need more attention and exploration," said Joy Buie, PhD, MSCR, RN, Vice President of Research, Lupus Foundation of America. "Dr. Mendel's research is bringing together important experts across lupus, vaccination and epidemiology, will bring new understanding of the shingles vaccine as a preventative measure for people with lupus, and lay the groundwork for future studies in this area."

"This award and partnership between the Lupus Foundation of America and Lupus Canada helps to channel efforts into crucial areas of lupus research," shared Thomas J. Simpson, Chair of Lupus Canada. "Shingles can be serious for people with lupus and Dr. Mendel's study has the potential to uncover a gap in lupus research and helps us understand how people with lupus can better protect themselves."

