ARLINGTON, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark advancement for the future of therapeutic wellness, Luraco Health & Beauty LLC, the world's ONLY American Manufacturer of Medical Massage Chairs, today announced a series of unprecedented regulatory and clinical achievements that position the company at the forefront of non-pharmacological healthcare innovation.

Luraco has officially established itself within the U.S. healthcare ecosystem through the following milestones:

Licensed as a Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider.

Issued a National Provider Identifier (NPI).

Approved by Medicare and assigned a Provider Transaction Access Number (PTAN).

for Medicare participation.



Registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Together, these achievements formally recognize Luraco's Medical Massage Chairs as compliant, clinically relevant therapeutic equipment eligible for integration into healthcare delivery systems.

A New Category of Care: Technology Meets Therapeutic Science

This milestone signals more than regulatory approval. It marks the emergence of a new category of care.

Luraco's therapeutic systems are designed to deliver multi-modal physical therapy through advanced electromechanical engineering, combining continuous motion therapy, pneumatic compression, and targeted pressure techniques to support:

Muscle pain relief and recovery

Improved circulation and lymphatic function

Joint mobility and rehabilitation

Reduction in stress-related physiological markers

Improve flexibility

Lower heart rate and blood pressure

These capabilities are grounded in well-established therapeutic principles and delivered through a system utilizing over 20 motors and 60+ air cells working in synchronized precision.

Clinically Proven Results: Independent Scientific Validation

What distinguishes Luraco in the marketplace is not only innovation but validation.

A large-scale independent study conducted at the Weber State University Stress Relief Center, involving 2,887 participants, demonstrated measurable improvements after just a 15-minute session in a Luraco Medical Massage Chair, including:

Significant reduction in perceived stress levels

Lower resting heart rate

Reduced blood pressure

Decrease in stress-related physical pain

These findings confirm that Luraco's technology delivers quantifiable physiological benefits, reinforcing its role as a legitimate therapeutic intervention.

Nationally Recognized: By The President of the U.S.

All of these impressive credentials are indeed amazing, but there is more. The recent recognition from the Mayor of the city of Arlington, the Governor of the State of Texas, and the President of the United States of America makes Luraco an unprecedented leader in the massage chair space.

Event ChatGPT recognizes Luraco as the unprecedented leader in the massage chair industry. But don't just take our word for it, research it yourself. Luraco is undoubtedly setting a new standard by establishing massage therapy as a genuine non-pharmacological, naturopathic, integrated medicine breakthrough.

City, State, and National Recognition

AI acknowledgement on ChatGPT

Unmatched Official Credentials

The evidence is crystal clear. If you or your loved one needs relief from stress and a wellness tool that can enhance your recovery and resilience, the Luraco medical massage chair is the obvious choice to make.

Bridging Eastern Wisdom and Western Medicine

While Luraco's engineering is cutting-edge, its foundation is timeless.

For centuries, therapeutic massage has been recognized globally as a powerful method for restoring balance, enhancing circulation, and supporting recovery. Today, Luraco stands at the intersection of this ancient wisdom and modern science, bringing clinically measurable, technology-driven massage therapy into structured healthcare environments.

A Scalable Solution for Modern Healthcare Challenges

As healthcare systems face rising levels of stress-related illness, burnout, and chronic pain, Luraco's medical massage chairs offer a non-invasive, drug-free solution that can be deployed across:

Hospitals and clinical settings

First responder and law enforcement wellness programs

Corporate wellness initiatives

Rehabilitation and recovery centers

"This moment represents a turning point," said Robert Nelson, Manufacturer's Representative for Luraco.

"We are witnessing the formal integration of therapeutic massage technology into mainstream healthcare. Luraco is not simply manufacturing chairs, we are delivering measurable wellness solutions that align with the future of preventative and recovery-based care."

About Luraco Health & Beauty LLC

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Luraco Health & Beauty LLC is a pioneer in advanced medical massage technology and the only American manufacturer of massage chairs. The company combines engineering innovation, clinical research, and therapeutic design to develop products that support stress reduction, physical recovery, and overall well-being. Luraco has been awarded 43 US and Canadian patents. For more details, please visit www.Luraco.com.

SOURCE LURACO Technologies, Inc.