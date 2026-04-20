Luraco Technologies Receives Prestigious Recognition from the White House, State of Texas, and City of Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luraco Technologies, a Texas-based leader in American-made medical massage and wellness products, proudly announces that it has received distinguished recognition from the President of the United States, the Governor of Texas, and the Mayor of Arlington, Texas. This is a rare and meaningful acknowledgment of the company's innovation, perseverance, and contribution to American manufacturing.

Luraco receives recognition from The President of The United States, The Governor of Texas, and The Mayor of Arlington.

A formal letter from the White House commended the Le Family and Luraco Technologies for their continued support and contributions to the American manufacturing industry. This highlights the importance of businesses like Luraco in strengthening the nation's economy and advancing the American Dream.

In addition, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an official recognition honoring Luraco Technologies for its milestone achievements, innovation, and commitment to excellence. The recognition emphasized the company's embodiment of American values, determination, ingenuity, and hard work. It also acknowledges its contributions to job creation, engineering advancements, and community service.

Further solidifying its local impact, the City of Arlington officially proclaimed "Luraco Technologies Day". The proclamation recognizes the company's deep roots in the community, its support for public safety initiatives, and its role in advancing American-made technology and manufacturing.

Founded by the Le Brothers immigrants who arrived in the United States with limited resources but unwavering determination, Luraco Technologies stands today as a powerful example of the American Dream realized. Through innovation, dedication, and a commitment to "Made in USA," the company has grown into a globally recognized brand while maintaining its headquarters and manufacturing operations in Arlington, Texas.

"These recognitions are not only a great honor for our family and our company, but also a testament to the opportunities that America provides," said Thanh (Tom) Le, CEO and Co-Founder of Luraco Technologies. "We are proud to contribute to American manufacturing, create jobs, and give back to the community that has supported us from the very beginning."

Luraco remains committed to advancing U.S.-based manufacturing, developing innovative health and wellness technologies, and supporting first responders and communities nationwide.

About Luraco Technologies

Luraco Technologies is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in advanced medical massage chairs and wellness products. Proudly designed, engineered, and assembled in Arlington, Texas, Luraco is recognized for its commitment to innovation, quality, and American manufacturing excellence. For more details, please visit www.Luraco.com or www.LuracoChairs.com.

SOURCE LURACO Technologies, Inc.