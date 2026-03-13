Luraco Medical Massage Chairs Officially Licensed and Accredited as Durable Medical Equipment (DME)

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luraco Health & Beauty LLC, the leading American manufacturer of Medical Massage Chairs, proudly announced today that its medical massage chair technology has been officially licensed and accredited as Durable Medical Equipment (DME). This designation marks a significant milestone in the evolution of therapeutic wellness technology, formally recognizing Luraco's medical massage chairs as equipment suitable for use within healthcare and clinical wellness environments.

Measurable Health Benefits Confirmed By Weber State University Scientific Study.

Durable Medical Equipment accreditation is granted only to products and suppliers that meet rigorous healthcare standards for safety, reliability, and therapeutic application. With this recognition, Luraco's medical massage chairs are now positioned to serve a growing role in hospitals, clinical wellness programs, and other healthcare settings that prioritize evidence-based approaches to stress reduction, recovery, and overall well-being.

A scientific study was conducted at the Weber State University Stress Relief Center to measure the impact of 2887 students sitting on a Luraco Medical Massage Chair for 15 minutes on various stress-related factors, including perceived stress levels, resting heart rate, blood pressure, and physical pain. See the charts for the result.

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Luraco is widely recognized as the ONLY American Manufacturer of Massage Chairs, designing and producing advanced therapeutic massage technology domestically. The company's chairs integrate a variety of therapeutic modalities, including precision robotic massage, stretching programs, and biometric monitoring such as heart rate and blood pressure, enabling users and wellness professionals to observe measurable physiological responses during relaxation and recovery sessions.

While advanced technology drives Luraco's innovation, the therapeutic principles behind massage itself are rooted in centuries of naturopathic practice. Across Eastern cultures, structured massage therapy has long been recognized as an essential component of holistic health—supporting circulation, muscular recovery, and stress management. In recent years, Western healthcare institutions have increasingly begun embracing these approaches as complementary wellness solutions within modern clinical environments.

The recognition of Luraco's chairs as Durable Medical Equipment reflects this growing convergence between traditional therapeutic wisdom and modern medical technology.

"This recognition represents an important step forward in the broader acceptance of therapeutic massage technology as a legitimate component of modern wellness programs," said Robert Nelson, Manufacturer's Representative for Luraco Health & Beauty LLC. "For centuries, cultures in the East have embraced therapeutic massage as a natural and powerful way to restore balance within the body. What we are seeing today is the Western healthcare system beginning to integrate those time-tested principles with advanced technology and scientific validation. Luraco's mission is to bridge those worlds—bringing safe, measurable, and accessible therapeutic wellness solutions to the communities that need them most."

The company's medical massage chairs are already being adopted within corporate wellness programs, first responder facilities, and healthcare environments seeking innovative ways to address the growing demands of workplace stress and physical recovery. By combining modern robotics, biometric monitoring, and ergonomic engineering with the principles of therapeutic massage, Luraco's technology offers organizations a practical and scalable solution for supporting employee well-being.

As the conversation around preventative health and workplace wellness continues to evolve, Luraco remains committed to advancing therapeutic technologies that help individuals reduce stress, improve recovery, and enhance overall quality of life.

About Luraco Health & Beauty LLC

Luraco Health & Beauty LLC is a Texas-based designer and manufacturer of advanced medical massage chairs and wellness technologies. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Luraco is recognized as the only American manufacturer of massage chairs, combining engineering innovation with therapeutic research to develop products that support health, recovery, and relaxation. The company's medical massage chairs are designed for use in homes, wellness centers, corporate environments, and healthcare facilities seeking evidence-based solutions to support physical and mental well-being.

For more information about Luraco Medical Massage Chairs or to schedule a demonstration, visit: www.LuracoChairs.com or www.Luraco.com

SOURCE LURACO Technologies, Inc.