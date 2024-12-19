Luraco Technologies Unveils the Next Generation of Wellness: Introducing the Luraco Wellness Medical Massage Chairs

As stress continues to cost American businesses over $300 billion annually due to absenteeism, healthcare expenses, and insurance claims, the need for effective wellness solutions has never been greater. Luraco Technologies, known for its American-made, cutting-edge therapeutic products, has developed the Luraco Wellness Chair to provide a holistic and scientifically-proven solution to this growing epidemic.

Made in U.S.A. with multiple U.S.-patented technologies and certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for safety, this FDA-registered medical device offers a range of therapeutic benefits. The chair incorporates advanced techniques such as Dorn therapy for spinal alignment, reflexology to stimulate organ function, and acupressure to target key meridian points within the body's Chi energy system. These methods aren't just wellness buzzwords—they've been scientifically validated. A recent study from Weber State University on over 3,000 users revealed significant health improvements, including reduced blood pressure, lower heart rates, and diminished levels of stress and pain.

Designed to meet the growing demands for health and wellness in corporate culture, the Luraco Wellness Medical Massage Chair provides the ultimate personalized experience. With the ability to store up to 1,000 individual user profiles, employees can instantly access customized massage routines tailored to their specific needs, skipping the hassle of repetitive body scans.

But the innovation doesn't stop there. Luraco has introduced optional vending functionality, transforming the chair from an expense into a potential revenue stream. By offering massage sessions as a paid service, companies can generate income while promoting wellness in the workplace.

"Luraco is committed to providing real solutions to the stress crisis, and the Luraco Wellness Medical Massage Chair is a game-changer for both personal wellness and corporate health programs," said Robert Nelson, Representative for Luraco Technologies. "This chair is more than a luxury—it's an investment in health, productivity, and well-being."

Click to watch the video below for more details.

(YouTube link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrTTl03gj-Q&t=2s)

Luraco proudly sponsors the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) to provide Medical Massage Chairs to the FOP members with a discount. If you are a member of the FOP, please contact the FOP or Luraco for more information.

Businesses and wellness-conscious individuals are encouraged to take the first step toward a healthier future by visiting www.LuracoChairs.com or calling 800-483-9930 to learn more about the transformative benefits of the Luraco Wellness Medical Massage Chair.

Media Contact:

Robert Nelson

Manufacturer's Representative

Luraco Technologies

Phone: 817-633-1080 Ext 225

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.LuracoChairs.com

SOURCE LURACO Technologies, Inc.