Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah River Open To The Public

Resort formerly known as Outlanders River Camp underwent $36 million expansion under new ownership

LURAY, Va., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah River is excited to announce it officially opened to the public on August 4. Previously known as Outlanders River Camp, the property has recently undergone a massive expansion facilitated by its new owner, Blue Water. With an increase in campsites from 73 to a total of 350, the resort now features a range of community-centered amenities, including an amphitheater, a resort-style pool, cabanas, a recreational center offering pickleball, basketball, a mountain bike track, cornhole, and an RC car track.

Guests can enjoy pet friendly, full hookup, back-in RV sites with fully electric service. The brand-new Airstream rentals will allow guests to experience luxury camping, complete with modern amenities such as a kitchenette, full bathroom, and air conditioning. Additionally, guests can unwind and enjoy an evening under the stars on the furnished patio. The property will also offer modern two-bed loft cottages, featuring fully equipped kitchens, private front porches, and fire pits.

"This is a day we've been awaiting for a very long time," said Kim Rhinehart, General Manager of Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah River. "Blue Water has completely reinvented the RV experience, and we are absolutely thrilled that we will finally be able to showcase all of our hard work to the public so they can enjoy all that Luray RV Resort has to offer."

Situated along three quarters of a mile of the Shenandoah frontage, Luray RV Resort boasts abundant wildlife and scenic mountain views in every direction. Luray RV Resort is located just over two hours from the D.C. area, making it a perfect drivable summer getaway.

"On behalf of our entire team at Blue Water, we could not be more proud of all the work the Luray team has done to put this together," says Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. "Luray RV Resort on Shenandoah has been our team's largest priority the past year, and we think our guests will understand why very quickly after staying at our resort."

Photos of the property can be seen here, with some of the top two below. For more information on the property, please visit https://www.lurayrvresortshenandoahriver.com/.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-water-development-corp/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterDev/

