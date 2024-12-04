Lush Artificial Grass Transforms Pet-Friendly Florida Home

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's lush landscape is one of its biggest attractions, yet maintaining natural grass can be a challenge, particularly for families with kids and pets. The upkeep is time-consuming and oftentimes futile, prompting many Florida homeowners to switch to artificial grass for their properties. One local resident partnered with Palm Beach Outdoor Design Group to find the perfect solution for their pet-friendly home, opting for evergreen Synthetic Grass Warehouse turf. Paired with lush palm trees and striking hardscaping, the backyard was transformed into a luxurious and functional space that met all of the client's needs and desires.

Residential artificial turf installation in Jupiter, FL, by Palm Beach Outdoor Design Group.

Palm Beach Outdoor Design Group recently installed 8,000 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Pet Turf in a home in Jupiter, Florida. TigerTurf Pet Turf artificial grass features a dual coloring of field green and clover green blade tones and has a pile height of approximately 1 inch. With a 60-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic, including landscapes with regular pet use. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. Pet Turf is also one of the most durable options on the market. It's equipped with our proprietary backing, where each grass blade is triple-reinforced with innovative tuft bind technology. This makes it incredibly resistant to pull force, so pups can play all day while you remain stress-free. It also features innovative TigerCool technology, which keeps surface temperatures up to 15 percent cooler and more comfortable for pets. Non-toxic, safe for the whole family, and with a drainage rate of more than 400 gallons per hour per square yard, TigerTurf Pet Turf is the premier landscaping choice for homes with furry friends.

Palm Beach Outdoor's client faced a challenge familiar to many Florida homeowners: finding a lush landscaping solution that catered to an active family. They wanted a verdant green space throughout their backyard that wouldn't require much maintenance to keep up with their family's constant use of the space. The hot Florida climate made maintaining natural sod not only labor-intensive but also increasingly impractical, as natural grass often fails to remain perfectly lush and green. Palm Beach Outdoor worked closely with their client to help them explore various landscaping solutions and ultimately selected Synthetic Grass Warehouse Pet Turf. Pet Turf was the perfect choice because it offered the realistic, evergreen charm they wanted while remaining highly durable and able to withstand the wear and tear of everyday use by energetic kids and pets.

Palm Beach Outdoor Group has served Florida homeowners for more than a decade. With a passion for creating beautiful landscapes of all kinds, Joe Mastracchio founded Palm Beach Outdoor with the goal of becoming an all-in-one landscaping resource for customers. Palm Beach Outdoor delivers a wide variety of landscaping services to its clients, including outdoor design, 3D renderings, CAD drawings, lighting, outdoor kitchens, hardscaping, and, of course, synthetic turf installation. They prioritize clear communication, honesty, and top-tier service, which has made them one of Florida's leading outdoor design companies.

Palm Beach Outdoor Design Group is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Install of the Month winner for November 2024.

Palm Beach Outdoor Design Group:

Palm Beach Outdoor specializes in artificial grass installations of unparalleled quality for South Florida residents. The company was formed in 2014 by Joe Mastracchio, and it has since become a leading name in Florida's outdoor design and living industry. Palm Beach Outdoor takes pride in offering high-quality and long-lasting landscape design services for its clients, including synthetic turf installation, hardscaping, patio design, fire pit installation, outdoor kitchen creation, and more. You can learn more about Palm Beach Outdoor Design Group at https://palmbeachoutdoordesigngroup.com or on Instagram (@ PalmBeachOutdoor ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.