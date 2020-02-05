Luttrell Staffing Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2020 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards For Service Excellence

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luttrell Staffing Group , a leading staffing agency with 38 locations across seven states, announced today that they have won Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor, CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated's ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Highlights from this year's results include:

Luttrell Staffing Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 79% of their clients, over three times higher than the industry's average of 24%.

Luttrell Staffing Group received a Net Promoter® Score of 73.7% from their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of -2% in 2019.

Luttrell Staffing Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 70.8% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 45%.

Luttrell Staffing Group received a Net Promoter® Score of 55.4% from their candidates, more than two times the industry's average of 24% in 2018.

"Our team at Luttrell Staffing Group works hard every day to fulfill our company values of Excellence, Grit, Integrity, and Service, and we are humbled and honored that feedback from our clients and talent led directly to this award," said Luttrell Staffing Group co-owner Marty Luttrell.

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be more proud to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"

About Luttrell Staffing Group

Luttrell Staffing Group, formerly part of the AtWork Personnel network, is an award-winning light-industrial and administrative staffing firm where people matter most. We are committed to always delivering the highest levels of service and investing excellence, integrity and grit into all we do. Through a network of 38 offices, Luttrell Staffing provides temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct hire staffing services. Founded in 1993 by David and Marty Luttrell, the company has rapidly expanded throughout Tennessee and now has offices in Georgia, Kentucky, Virginia, Illinois, Vermont and California.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

