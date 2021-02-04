Luttrell Staffing Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2021 Best Of Staffing Client, Employee, And Talent Awards For Service Excellence

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luttrell Staffing Group , a leading staffing agency with over 40 locations across seven states, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client, Employee, and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates along with a quality workplace for internal staff. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor, CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors Indeed and talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, talent, and internal employees.

Highlights from this year's results include:

Luttrell Staffing Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 83.5% of their clients, over two times higher than the industry's 2020 average of 38%.

Luttrell Staffing Group received a Net Promoter® Score of 75.7% from their clients, almost three times the industry's average of 28% for 2020.

Luttrell Staffing Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 76.1% of their placed job candidates, almost twice the industry's average of 40%.

Luttrell Staffing Group received a Net Promoter® Score of 64.9% from their candidates, well over three times the industry's average of 18% in 2020.

2021 represents the 9th straight year Luttrell Staffing Group has won the client award, and the 7th straight year for talent.

"Each day the leadership and team members at Luttrell Staffing Group strive to fulfill our company motto of 'making people matter most,'" said Luttrell Staffing Group co-owner Marty Luttrell. "Consistently working toward that goal has thankfully resulted in our amazing clients, staff, and associates in turn choosing to promote our company. We're so thankful for the opportunity to serve them!"

"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!"

About Luttrell Staffing Group

Luttrell Staffing Group, formerly part of the AtWork Personnel network, is an award-winning light-industrial and administrative staffing firm where people matter most. We are committed to always delivering the highest levels of service and investing excellence, integrity and grit into all we do. Through a network of 41 offices, Luttrell Staffing provides temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct hire staffing services. Founded in 1993 by David and Marty Luttrell, the company has rapidly expanded throughout Tennessee and now has offices in Georgia, Kentucky, Virginia, Illinois, Vermont and California.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.



