Luttrell Staffing Group's Woman-Owned Branches Announces Leadership Change
Apr 01, 2021, 09:00 ET
BOWLING GREEN, Ky., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luttrell Staffing Group's certified woman-owned Kentucky branches, formerly known as Quality Personnel, is proud to announce the promotion of Monica Shuffett to the position of vice president.
Shuffett replaces Connie Harris, who is retiring after 35 years, including the last 21 at the company's helm as vice president, then president after Lana Luttrell and David Luttrell purchased Quality Personnel in 2014. The new owners renamed the company to Luttrell Staffing Group in 2019.
Currently, seven of Luttrell Staffing Group's 41 branches, all in Kentucky (Bowling Green, Glasgow, Columbia, Franklin, Elizabethtown, Russellville, and Hopkinsville), are woman-owned and will be led by Shuffett, who will also add Luttrell Staffing Group's branches in middle Tennessee to her oversight.
After earning a Bachelor of Business Administration / Management degree from Lindsey Wilson College, Shuffett joined then-Quality Personnel's Columbia, Kentucky office as a branch manager in 1997. Her duties eventually expanded to include the role of marketing coordinator, where she assisted the company's six branches with recruiting, marketing, and overall company branding.
Additionally, Shuffett aided Harris on many key company-wide projects, including helping oversee the company's Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification, a key program that has helped secure many lasting business partnerships over the years.
Shuffett's other key accomplishments include the design and presentation of a proposal that resulted in a key multi-million-dollar yearly contract for her branch, reducing turnover at a flagship client by 22%, managing the highly successful Best of Staffing program for Quality Personnel's branches, and many decades-long client relationships that continue to this day.
As the new vice president of Luttrell Staffing Group's certified woman-owned Kentucky branches, Shuffett is excited to take the torch from Harris after her many years of dedicated service and continue to exemplify the company's core values of 'excellence, grit, integrity, and service.'
"I am honored and humbled to take the reigns from Connie, a mentor and a friend who has served this company for many years, and continue her legacy of service and leadership," Shuffett said.
Luttrell Staffing Group, which was included in 2020 for the first time on Staffing Industry Analyst's list of the nation's 175 largest staffing firms, currently operates 41 branches in Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Vermont, Illinois, and California.
