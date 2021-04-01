Luttrell Staffing Group's Woman-Owned Branches Announces Leadership Change

Currently, seven of Luttrell Staffing Group's 41 branches, all in Kentucky (Bowling Green, Glasgow, Columbia, Franklin, Elizabethtown, Russellville, and Hopkinsville), are woman-owned and will be led by Shuffett, who will also add Luttrell Staffing Group's branches in middle Tennessee to her oversight.

After earning a Bachelor of Business Administration / Management degree from Lindsey Wilson College, Shuffett joined then-Quality Personnel's Columbia, Kentucky office as a branch manager in 1997. Her duties eventually expanded to include the role of marketing coordinator, where she assisted the company's six branches with recruiting, marketing, and overall company branding.

Additionally, Shuffett aided Harris on many key company-wide projects, including helping oversee the company's Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification, a key program that has helped secure many lasting business partnerships over the years.

Shuffett's other key accomplishments include the design and presentation of a proposal that resulted in a key multi-million-dollar yearly contract for her branch, reducing turnover at a flagship client by 22%, managing the highly successful Best of Staffing program for Quality Personnel's branches, and many decades-long client relationships that continue to this day.

As the new vice president of Luttrell Staffing Group's certified woman-owned Kentucky branches, Shuffett is excited to take the torch from Harris after her many years of dedicated service and continue to exemplify the company's core values of 'excellence, grit, integrity, and service.'

"I am honored and humbled to take the reigns from Connie, a mentor and a friend who has served this company for many years, and continue her legacy of service and leadership," Shuffett said.

Luttrell Staffing Group, which was included in 2020 for the first time on Staffing Industry Analyst's list of the nation's 175 largest staffing firms, currently operates 41 branches in Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Vermont, Illinois, and California.

