Lutzie 43 Foundation Partners with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety to Bring Safe Driving Summit to Dade County High School

Students Learn Lifesaving Road Safety Skills to End Distracted, Impaired and Unsafe Driving

ATLANTA, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lutzie 43 Foundation, in collaboration with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, will host a Safe Driving Summit at Dade County High School in Trenton, Georgia, on Thursday, March 26. Dade County High School's caring and supportive culture makes it an ideal setting for a Summit designed to inspire safer driving habits.

The Summit will introduce students to the 43 Key Seconds Safe Driving Initiative and feature powerful presentations from road safety experts, first responders and individuals impacted by distracted and impaired driving.

"Educating young drivers is one of the most meaningful ways we can reduce preventable tragedies on our roads," said Mike Lutzenkirchen, Executive Director of the Lutzie 43 Foundation. "Dade County High School is focused on uplifting every student. When young people feel known and supported, the 43 Key Seconds message becomes even more impactful."

During the keynote address, Lutzenkirchen will share the story of his son, former Auburn University football standout Philip Lutzenkirchen, who tragically lost his life in a single-vehicle crash caused by distracted, impaired and unsafe driving. His testimony serves as a heartfelt reminder of the devastating consequences of unsafe driving decisions.

"Innovative projects like this are designed with the intent for Georgia and our nation to reach the realistic goal of zero traffic deaths by the middle of this century," said Allen Poole, Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. "Each life saved on our roads is one less family that will have to live with the pain of losing a loved one whose life was taken from them in a traffic crash that was completely preventable."

All students will participate in hands-on breakout sessions led by first responders, trauma care specialists, law enforcement officials and trucking industry professionals. They will also step inside a big rig to experience a truck driver's perspective, giving them a firsthand look at blind spots, stopping distances and the challenges that professional drivers face.

At the conclusion of the event, each student will receive a physical "43 Key" — a tangible reminder to take 43 seconds to prepare before every drive by securing their phone, buckling up, reducing distractions and committing to safe choices behind the wheel.

"As the principal of Dade County High School, the safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority," said Principal Brent Cooper. "My love for our students extends beyond our campus. That is why we are proud to partner with the Lutzie 43 Foundation to bring the Safe Driving Summit to our campus. This powerful program provides our students with real-world insight into the importance of making responsible choices behind the wheel. We believe this experience will leave a lasting impression on our students, empowering them to be more aware, and ultimately, safer drivers."

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, at Dade County High School, 300 Tradition Ln, Trenton, GA 30752.

ABOUT LUTZIE 43 FOUNDATION:

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a car accident in 2014. In his memory, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation's motto for all is to "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz and Learn from Lutz," reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit www.lutzie43.org.

ABOUT THE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE OF HIGHWAY SAFETY (GOHS):

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety's mission is to educate the public on safe driving behaviors and implement highway safety campaigns and programs designed to reduce crashes and eliminate fatalities and injuries on Georgia roads. For more information on this grant program, contact GOHS at 404-656-6996 and for more information on GOHS and other highway safety programs, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org

ABOUT DADE COUNTY SCHOOLS:

Dade County, Georgia is a beautiful, serene valley that extends across the foothills of stately Sand Mountain and historic Lookout Mountain in the extreme northwest corner of Georgia. It is bordered by the state of Alabama and Tennessee and is home to Cloudland Canyon and Covenant College. More importantly, it is home to a community of people who uphold values that are rooted in character and tradition, and a caring and uplifting culture that promotes individual success and well-being. Dade County takes pride in the fact that this culture thrives throughout every aspect of life, especially throughout the Dade County School System. For more about Dade County Schools, visit www.dadecountyschools.org.

SOURCE Lutzie 43 Foundation