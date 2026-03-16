Lutzie 43 Foundation Partners with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety to Bring Safe Driving Summit to Georgia Military College Preparatory School

Students Learn Lifesaving Road Safety Skills to End Distracted, Impaired and Unsafe Driving

ATLANTA, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Summit will introduce students to the 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative and feature powerful presentations from road safety experts, first responders and individuals impacted by distracted and impaired driving.

"Educating young drivers is one of the most meaningful ways we can reduce preventable tragedies on our roads," said Mike Lutzenkirchen, Executive Director of the Lutzie 43 Foundation. "GMC Prep's civic-minded culture gives us an opportunity to connect with students who strive to be responsible leaders. When young people feel encouraged to lead, the 43 Key Seconds message becomes even more impactful."

During the keynote address, Lutzenkirchen will share the story of his son, former Auburn University football standout Philip Lutzenkirchen, who tragically lost his life in a single-vehicle crash caused by distracted, impaired and unsafe driving. His testimony serves as a heartfelt reminder of the devastating consequences of unsafe driving decisions.

"Innovative projects like this are designed with the intent for Georgia and our nation to reach the realistic goal of zero traffic deaths by the middle of this century," said Allen Poole, Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. "Each life saved on our roads is one less family that will have to live with the pain of losing a loved one whose life was taken from them in a traffic crash that was completely preventable."

All students will participate in hands-on breakout sessions led by first responders, trauma care specialists, law enforcement officials and trucking industry professionals. They will also step inside a big rig to experience a truck driver's perspective, giving them a firsthand look at blind spots, stopping distances and the challenges that professional drivers face.

"We are excited to host the Lutzie 43 Safe Driving Summit at GMC Prep," said Assistant Principal Jennifer Deason. "This event will help educate our students on the responsibilities of driving. We know our students will leave this event with a powerful experience and tools to make them safer drivers."

At the conclusion of the event, each student will receive a physical 43 Key — a tangible reminder to take 43 seconds to prepare before every drive. The 43 Key Seconds Checklist consists of:

Clear Head : Stay focused and free from distractions.

: Stay focused and free from distractions. Clear Hands : Keep hands on the wheel and off your phone.

: Keep hands on the wheel and off your phone. Clear Eyes : Be alert and aware of your surroundings.

: Be alert and aware of your surroundings. Click It! : Always buckle up.

: Always buckle up. Now turn your key: Only when you're fully prepared to drive safely.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 at Georgia Military College Preparatory School, 201 E. Greene St., Milledgeville, Georgia 31061.

ABOUT LUTZIE 43 FOUNDATION:

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a car accident in 2014. In his memory, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation's motto for all is to "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz and Learn from Lutz," reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit www.lutzie43.org.

ABOUT GEORGIA MILITARY COLLEGE PREPARATORY SCHOOL:

Georgia Military College Preparatory School is a leadership institute where students and cadets first learn to follow then to lead, embrace teamwork, and grow into contributing citizens. Inside GMC Prep classrooms the talented and dedicated faculty provide a rigorous college preparatory curriculum to inspire students to reach their full potential. GMC Prep is a one-of-a-kind institution with a tradition of leadership and excellence since 1879. Learn more at www.gmcprep.com.

ABOUT THE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE OF HIGHWAY SAFETY (GOHS):

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety's mission is to educate the public on safe driving behaviors and implement highway safety campaigns and programs designed to reduce crashes and eliminate fatalities and injuries on Georgia roads. For more information on this grant program, contact GOHS at 404-656-6996 and for more information on GOHS and other highway safety programs, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.

SOURCE Lutzie 43 Foundation