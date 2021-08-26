Lux Row Distillers releases the second edition of its Blood Oath Trilogy featuring Pacts 4, 5 and 6

In 2014, Rempe decided to create an exceptional bourbon using a blend of three unique Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys. The following year, that idea came to fruition with the creation of the Blood Oath series. The name refers to a promise Rempe made to keep the blend of Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys a secret known only to him, as well as a promise to create the best bourbon for bourbon connoisseurs. Now, every year Rempe adds a new Pact to the Blood Oath family. Each Pact comes in at 98.6 proof (49.3% ABV), is carefully crafted and will never be repeated.

The second Blood Oath Trilogy contains Pacts 4, 5 and 6 – reserved since 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively – and is packaged in a black wooden display box designed to highlight each Pact's distinctive label.

Blood Oath Pact 4 is a blend of an extra-aged 12-year bourbon, a rich 10-year bourbon and a 9-year bourbon finished in toasted barrels for seven months. It has an ultra-smooth finish with lasting notes of caramel, vanilla and oak.

Blood Oath Pact 5 is a blend of a 13-year mahogany bourbon, peppery with shavings of dark chocolate; an 11-year silky, wheated bourbon rich with vanilla and honey; and an 8-year bourbon finished in Caribbean rum barrels to impart orange, brown sugar and warm island spice notes.

rum barrels to impart orange, brown sugar and warm island spice notes. Pact 6 rounds out the Trilogy with a blend of a 14-year ryed bourbon which provides oak and leather undertones; an 8-year, toasty, ryed bourbon that delivers hints of spice; and a 7-year ryed bourbon finished in cognac casks to produce a slightly fruity, brandy flavor.

"I look back on each Pact I've created for the Blood Oath Series with a tremendous sense of pride and accomplishment, and with each new Pact I develop, I become more eager to create the next," said Rempe. "The bourbons I've selected to create each Pact are becoming rarer and harder to find, as are the resulting Pacts themselves. A Blood Oath Trilogy set is like a piece of bourbon history. I'll never repeat a blend, so once it is gone, it's gone."

Blood Oath Trilogy — Second Edition set to be released in September

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; MGP's historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com .

