Your Favorite Coffee Shop Might Have a Secret Upgrade: LUXE Bidet Is Taking Over Small Business Bathrooms

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The next time customers visit their favorite local spot, they may discover a surprising upgrade in the restroom. Through Project Fresh , LUXE Bidet is sending complimentary bidet attachments to small businesses nationwide, bringing a better bathroom experience to everyday places at no cost to owners.

LUXE Bidet is teaming up with locally owned restaurants, wellness spaces, and retail shops by providing a complimentary bidet attachment for their customer restrooms. The goal is simple: help small businesses offer a better bathroom experience to the communities they serve.

Project Fresh reflects LUXE Bidet's core belief that hygiene should be affordable and accessible to everyone. Already active in communities nationwide, participating businesses proudly offer customers an unexpected hygiene upgrade. Installation of the NEO Plus bidet is quick, seamless, and designed to integrate into existing restrooms without renovation or disruption.

Customers are taking notice. Social posts and word of mouth are growing as people discover a LUXE Bidet in places they visit most often. The surprise is part of the appeal, with many encountering their first bidet in a favorite local business.

For business owners, the program requires no purchase or ongoing commitment, only an interest in offering customers a better restroom experience. LUXE Bidet provides the product and works with each location to make setup easy. For customers, it becomes a small amenity that makes a noticeable difference in comfort and cleanliness.

The initiative aims to surprise customers by bringing a familiar home upgrade into everyday public spaces while helping normalize bidets and clear up common misconceptions. As more locations join, Project Fresh continues to grow, turning routine restroom visits into something customers actually remember.

Small businesses interested in participating can learn more at luxebidet.com/pages/project-fresh .

Founded in 2008 and based in San Diego, LUXE Bidet makes high-quality, affordable bidet attachments that are easy to install and easy to love. With millions of customers, patented innovations, and being the #1 best-selling bidet attachment brand on Amazon, the company continues to help households upgrade their bathrooms without replacing their toilets. LUXE Bidet has been featured in Forbes, USA Today, and CNN Underscored.

