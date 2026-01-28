LUXE Bidet Takes On Toilet Paper in Nationwide Grocery Store Stunt

In-aisle displays appear in over 1,000 grocery stores, asking shoppers to rethink what "clean" really means

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUXE Bidet , the premier bidet brand focused on modernizing everyday bathroom hygiene, recently launched a nationwide in-store activation across more than 1,000 grocery stores owned by Albertsons, including Safeway, Vons, ACME, and Pavilions.

Placed directly in the toilet paper aisle, LUXE Bidet encouraged shoppers to pause and rethink a routine purchase, showing how cleaning with water instead of paper feels cleaner, works better, and costs less over time.

At the core of the campaign was a simple call to action, "STOP WIPING, START WASHING," a subtle jab to interrupt routine shopping behavior and challenge the assumption that toilet paper equals clean.

What Shoppers Saw In-Store

Shoppers encountered hanging signage and oversized floor decals from LUXE Bidet directly in the toilet paper aisle, an intentional and intuitive placement. The displays relied on humor and context to challenge long-standing habits.

The hanging signage depicted a toilet paper roll unraveling into dollar bills. Just below it, a floor decal depicted a toilet bowl flushing cash down the drain. Together, the visuals reframed toilet paper as an ongoing expense and positioned bidets as a smarter, more efficient alternative. By placing the message directly alongside the product that it aims to displace, LUXE Bidet encouraged shoppers to pause, reflect, and reconsider what "clean" actually means.

Designed to Spark Conversation

The goal of the campaign was to invite curiosity, humor, and open conversation around a category that is often overlooked or treated as taboo.

That approach resonated. According to LUXE Bidet, the activation coincided with an increase in consumer demand. "The response was encouraging," said a marketing representative from LUXE Bidet. "Placing the message directly next to the habit made people pause and reconsider something they usually buy on autopilot."

The displays quickly became shareable moments, with shoppers stopping to take photos and post them across social platforms, extending the campaign beyond the grocery aisle and into broader online conversation.

About LUXE Bidet

Founded in 2008 and based in San Diego, LUXE Bidet makes high-quality, affordable bidet attachments that are easy to install and easy to love. With millions of customers, patented innovations, being the #1 best-selling bidet attachment brand on Amazon, the company continues to help households upgrade their bathrooms without replacing their toilets. LUXE Bidet has been featured in Forbes, USA Today, and CNN Underscored.

For more information, visit luxebidet.com .

