Luxer One Lockers Approved for LEED Credit Contributions

Luxer One smart lockers can work towards LEED credits in the Energy and Atmosphere (EA), Materials and Resources (MR), and Indoor Environmental Quality (EQ) categories.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxer One, the nation's leading manufacturer of smart lockers and developer of superior package delivery technology, announced that its products can officially be specified to assist architects and designers seeking LEED certification for projects. As recognized by the U.S. Green Building Council, Luxer One smart lockers now contribute towards EA and MR credits for LEED EB: O&M certification, as well as EA, MR, and EQ credits for LEED: BD+C certification. This recognition extends to all Luxer One lockers, including the Luxer kiosk and True Residential refrigerated units.

"We believe in building a product that is sustainable and eco-friendly," says Ethan Dempsey, director of engineering at Luxer One. "We pursued our LEED credits to prove that Luxer One smart lockers stand above the competition. LEED certification means less stress on the environment, and creates healthier places to live, learn, and play."

Luxer One's smart lockers achieved this recognition due to the company's considered materials specification, partnerships with sustainability-minded manufacturers, and energy-efficient design. According to the report issued by Assa Abloy, Luxer One's parent company, the smart lockers:

Use less energy than comparable systems. After testing the energy usage of a building with Luxer One smart lockers in place, it was found that the indoor lockers use 224.48 kWh of power per year, and outdoor lockers use only 131.40 kWh annually.

Contain large amounts of recycled steel. Luxer One partners with steel suppliers who certify that, on average, 70.90% of their products contain recycled material.

Low-lead electronics. The lead content in Luxer One lockers' electrical wiring and cabling measures less than 300 ppm.

Emit no VOCs. The lockers contain no binders, coatings, or sealants that include organic compounds.

Founded in 2013, Luxer One is a technology company specializing in contactless pick-up and drop-off for packages and goods. The company has positioned itself as the go-to smart locker brand for multi-family residential, retail, corporate, and academic spaces in the U.S. and Canada. Through its superior technology, craftsmanship, and service, Luxer One promises 100% package acceptance, and its lockers have received more than 200 million US packages — more than any other smart locker company. In addition to indoor, outdoor, and refrigerated lockers, Luxer One offers package room management technology. All Luxer One products are manufactured in the United States in LEED-certified factories that meet OSHA and ISO 9001 standards.

Luxer One is now the only company of its kind to be aligned with LEED and UL requirements.

To learn more about how to integrate or customize a Luxer One lockers into your next project, visit the Luxer One Architects page

About Luxer One

