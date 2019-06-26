Luxer One Unveils Creative New Locker Designs at NAA Apartmentalize 2019

At booth 380, the company will be displaying the industry's first-ever wood grain metal locker finish. "We're using a unique powder coating process featuring ink sublimation. The finish goes straight onto our standard locker tower and resembles a beautiful wood grain in a variety of color options," explains Luxer One Director of Engineering, Ethan Dempsey. "It's a complex design process that maintains the durability and integrity of our 12-gauge lockers, while adding major visual impact."

The stylish wood grain finish is available in several colors, from light oak to dark mahogany, and more.

According to Building Design & Construction, the average apartment unit size has decreased by 10%. With residents spending less time inside their units and more time in communal areas, apartment developers have been investing more in the look and feel of these community spaces. Luxer One's package delivery lockers have always been available in custom colors and wraps to support this trend. Today's announcement offers even more options to developers, managers, and owners looking for a custom-fit style solution.

The second innovation Luxer One is featuring at NAA Apartmentalize 2019 is its new sightline locker system. The sightline system features Luxer One's trusted Luxer Locker product in a reduced height configuration standing at 45" high. The shorter form factor allows properties to install package lockers in open spaces, while maintaining the line of sight in lobbies and other expansive areas.

The sightline system can be optionally configured with a wood countertop, with space to display decorative or other items without obstruction of view.

"Our customers' feedback was to create package handling solutions that could blend into their communities, almost like furniture embedded into the space," says Jay Burton, Luxer One's VP of Multifamily Business Development. "We took that feedback straight to our engineering team to build out a creative solution that adds form, function, and elegance. Best of all, there's no sacrifice to the system's key features. Wheelchair accessibility, ease of use for delivery and pickup, and hardware durability are still front and center," he continues.

The company's engineering team designs its multi-tower fleet of lockers in-house, and builds its products across four American manufacturers. Director of Engineering, Ethan Dempsey, explains, "We've worked tirelessly to not only design an incredibly robust product, but also to streamline our supply chain. As a result, we're proud to offer these exciting customization options to our customers across the US and Canada."

In past years, the Luxer One team announced its outdoor lockers, field-configurable compartment sizes, and refrigerated Luxer Fridge units at the NAA Apartmentalize industry trade show. The company will be exhibiting at booth 380 at the 2019 NAA Apartmentalize show.

About Luxer One

Luxer One is a technology company specializing in the secure delivery and convenient pick up of goods. The company's smart package lockers and access control technology is used and preferred across industries, including residential, retail, commercial, and higher education.

The Luxer One team started innovating 24/7 automated locker solutions in San Francisco in 2005, with the Luxer One brand launching in 2013. Today, the company is headquartered in Sacramento, CA, with over 160 employees globally. In late 2018, Luxer One was acquired by ASSA ABLOY and joined its family of security and access control brands.

Luxer One has performed 30 million locker deliveries through its advanced technology platform. To learn more, please visit www.luxerone.com.

